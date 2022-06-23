British Vogue labels BTS' Jimin "idol's idol" and predicts his future solo projects

Record-breaking K-pop sensation BTS has established its popularity and unparalleled talent throughout its nine years of fantastic music production in the international arena.

With millions of albums sold, two Grammy nominations, and hundreds of awards in the bag, the boy group has earned its place in the pantheon of pop legends.

It was announced earlier by the group itself that the members will be taking a temporary break to focus on individual activities.

Though a lot of confusion was created online with many publications and news channels labeling it as a “disbandment” or “hiatus,” HYBE as well as group leader RM sorted the matter and stated that the septet remains together while venturing on solo projects.

British Vogue recently published an article on its website discussing the future endeavors of each group member. Speaking about K-pop idol Jimin, the article applauded the singer for his powerful choreography and labeled him as:

"Idol's idol."

British Vogue segment on Jimin (Image via Vogue website)

British Vogue describes BTS' Jimin as a performance expert

On June 19, 2022, Vogue’s British magazine lent a part of its edition to BTS and described the possible future solo activities of the group members. The article titled "What is next for each member of BTS?" gave an insightful look into Jimin and the other members’ endeavors as soloists.

When it came to group member Jimin, the article spoke highly of him and praised him for his mellifluous vocals and unmatched dancing skills. The description reads:

"Known as an Idol's Idol, Jimin with his angelic tones and lithe dancing skills revealed in the group's dinner party video that he had been working on music, and even asked Suga for a feature."

The magazine acknowledged BTS Jimin’s significant impact on the K-pop music industry and how other rookie idols and K-pop trainees look up to him for guidance.

The article carried on discussing the type of music Jimin would release and predicted that he would not only give fans a ballad but would also deliver smashing performances and dive into the K-pop industry to ensure more powerful choreographies are showcased on the main stage.

It is true that Jimin’s solo stages have always been commended for energetic dancing skills and angelic-like vocals, thus becoming a highlight of BTS’ career. Back in 2018, Jimin was honored with a plaque of appreciation for his fan dance performance on the song Idol at the Melon Music Awards.

British Vogue continued to add that BTS' Jimin would also be a perfect pick to guest monitor a K-pop survival show. Given his vast experience in the field, the magazine seems to have declared a possible truth since Jimin is certainly a skilled performer.

The topic later touched on other areas where Jimin could excel, including liquor and beauty. Known for having a liking towards wines, the article spoke about him owning a possible vineyard. As for beauty, Jimin’s symmetrical features and flawless skin can surely help him succeed in the skincare department.

"As for beauty, his skin is enviably flawless, and if he put his name to a skincare line, we’d be ready to commit to a new daily routine."

With so many possibilities and predictions, Jimin certainly has a wide range of options to choose from in terms of his upcoming solo projects. Ever since the group held its Festa Dinner Party on June 15, 2022, a lot of anticipation has been building up for his solo work.

However, according to BIGHIT MUSIC, the first member to venture out and debut his solo activity will be BTS' J-Hope. The K-pop rapper is expected to release his work sometime this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far