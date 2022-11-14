WATCH: Viral video shows passenger assaulting United Airlines flight attendant in Chicago

On Sunday, November 13, Twitter user Peter Kondelis posted a video of a passenger allegedly assaulting a United Airlines flight attendant during a flight from San Francisco International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

In the video, flight attendants can be seen standing around a woman holding a child in the plane’s aisle. The woman, who is referred to as Sarah by the flight attendants, can be heard screaming at the staff. She can be heard saying:

"Where is it?"

In response, a United Airlines flight attendant said:

"Ma'am, we are landing."

As a flight attendant urged the woman to step back, the woman appeared to make physical contact with her. At this point, another flight attendant ran down the aisle towards them, while others obscured the camera’s view of what has been called an ‘altercation’ by United Airlines. NBC reported that the woman may have shoved at least one staff member.

Sham R @ShamR70244612 @PeterKondelis @united @fly2ohare I was travelling from Houston to Dallas Airport & similar incident happened. Some ladies wanted to go to the toilet just before the landing announcement. @PeterKondelis @united @fly2ohare I was travelling from Houston to Dallas Airport & similar incident happened. Some ladies wanted to go to the toilet just before the landing announcement.

The New York Times reported that three people on the plane, including at least one member of United Airlines staff, were sent to Chicago’s Resurrection Hospital for observation after the incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of their injuries or what led to them.

Details of the United Airlines altercation

According to NBC, the incident may have stemmed from the woman’s toddler feeling nauseous, leading her to shout at the flight attendants.

In the wake of the incident, United Airlines released an official statement saying:

"A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation."

The statement continued:

"We’re grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first."

The FBI also released a statement to Fox News Digital stating that they were aware of the incident. The statement read:

"The FBI is aware of an incident at O'Hare Airport this morning. There is no current threat to the public at this time."

TOM @TOMFLY95 @PeterKondelis @united @fly2ohare Since there’s no accountability in the Chicago courts, any mayhem in the skies that lands at O’Hare will get a free pass… @PeterKondelis @united @fly2ohare Since there’s no accountability in the Chicago courts, any mayhem in the skies that lands at O’Hare will get a free pass…

As per Fox, in response to the incident, union leaders have called for harsher penalties for assaults against staff in the transport industry. Corliss King, the vice president of Transport Union Workers Local 556, said that assaults have risen considerably in the past few years. She said:

“Our flight attendants are the first line of defense, but we should also be protected. So we are looking for the public, federal legislators and we’re looking for our carriers to band together to protect us. We are the most vulnerable.”

She continued:

“That small number of people that are insistent on behaving unruly, on behaving dangerously, represent a threat not just to flight crews but to our flying passengers as well."

The case currently remains under investigation.

Poll : 0 votes