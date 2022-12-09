"Solve your family issues internally'': Fans divided over Netflix's Harry & Meghan

The much-anticipated docu-TV series Harry & Meghan is finally out on Netflix. The show explores the relationship between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, and all the trials and tribulations their high-profile marriage has faced for being associated with the British royal family.

The show was released on December 8, 2022, and was met with mixed reviews, with many criticizing its premise and theme. While some appreciated the bittersweet series, others, such as this Twitter user, expressed their disappointment by saying, "Solve your family issues internally."

Wale Olaleye @geewales Though, I am yet to see the Harry Meghan @netflix docuseries, but I struggle to understand how a child will come out and wash his family's dirty linen in public. Show me one family that is perfect. It is actually disrespectful in my opinion. Solve your family issues internally Though, I am yet to see the Harry Meghan @netflix docuseries, but I struggle to understand how a child will come out and wash his family's dirty linen in public. Show me one family that is perfect. It is actually disrespectful in my opinion. Solve your family issues internally

With that being said, let’s check out how fans have reacted to the new Netflix show featuring members of the British royal family.

Netflix's Harry & Meghan leaves fans polarised

It is safe to say that everyone expected fans to be divided when Netflix announced the show. Since its release, Twitter has been flooded with mixed reviews. While some have shown nothing but love for the adorable couple, many were left feeling disappointed and frustrated.

Let's take a look at what netizens have been saying:

Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc Dear Meghan markle,



You are a duchess, you are a millionaire, you are insanely privileged.



You are not oppressed. You live a much better life than the brits you trash and who you claim opresss you.



Get over yourself,

Sincerely,

Britain Dear Meghan markle, You are a duchess, you are a millionaire, you are insanely privileged. You are not oppressed. You live a much better life than the brits you trash and who you claim opresss you. Get over yourself,Sincerely,Britain

Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") @TudorChick1501 I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you don’t like Harry and Meghan, you don’t have to watch their documentary series on Netflix. You don’t have to click on articles about them, or search their names in google or on social media.



You can just scroll on. You really can. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you don’t like Harry and Meghan, you don’t have to watch their documentary series on Netflix. You don’t have to click on articles about them, or search their names in google or on social media.You can just scroll on. You really can.

Dan Wootton @danwootton

Disgraceful.

#HarryandMeghanNetflix The only mercy in the late Queen's death is she didn't have to watch Harry and Meghan using Netflix to trash her beloved Commonwealth to millions around the world as the Empire 2.0.Disgraceful. The only mercy in the late Queen's death is she didn't have to watch Harry and Meghan using Netflix to trash her beloved Commonwealth to millions around the world as the Empire 2.0.Disgraceful.#HarryandMeghanNetflix

Several fans have criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their comments and remarks about the royal family. They say the couple is full of hypocrisy and their statements are unrealistic given their wealth.

Many have even called the show tragic and an emotional rollercoaster. For years, Harry & Meghan have been the talk of the town, and fans have always wanted to learn more about their relationship.

David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley I worry about the number of people who are dementedly obsessed with hating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. I just don't understand how you can get more het up than "they probably don't warrant that sort of money from Netflix but otherwise, meh". I worry about the number of people who are dementedly obsessed with hating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. I just don't understand how you can get more het up than "they probably don't warrant that sort of money from Netflix but otherwise, meh".

Ben Stephens @stephens_ben Listening to Carly ringing @mrjamesob to complain about being sick of hearing about Harry & Meghan (after having watched the entire Netflix series and bought a book on the subject) I am reminded of the phrase "You're not stuck in traffic; you ARE traffic." Listening to Carly ringing @mrjamesob to complain about being sick of hearing about Harry & Meghan (after having watched the entire Netflix series and bought a book on the subject) I am reminded of the phrase "You're not stuck in traffic; you ARE traffic."

A huge chunk of viewers praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to take part in the documentary, especially Meghan for opening up about her journey from showbiz to royalty. However, some claim that they only did the show for a large paycheck and that it was a complete waste of time.

The Cork Coypu @CorkCoypu



@OpinionLine96 What was it about the 90 million dollar deal that attracted Harry and Meghan to do the Netflix series? What was it about the 90 million dollar deal that attracted Harry and Meghan to do the Netflix series? @OpinionLine96

Lisa Goldman @lisang I watched five minutes of the Harry & Meghan doc on Netflix and I would like to reclaim my time, please. I watched five minutes of the Harry & Meghan doc on Netflix and I would like to reclaim my time, please.

Royal Obsessed @royalobsessed_ An ironic moment when Harry says some people will make up stories and sell photos if the price is high enough. I lost count of the amount of unseen photos and videos of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili there were in the episodes. I guess Netflix’s price was high enough. An ironic moment when Harry says some people will make up stories and sell photos if the price is high enough. I lost count of the amount of unseen photos and videos of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili there were in the episodes. I guess Netflix’s price was high enough.

Kim Marie Lennon @Kimarielennon

#HarryandMeghanNetflix Watching the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix and what I see is an all out attack on the Monarchy & Great Britain and its people as a whole. Time to relinquish their titles !! Watching the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix and what I see is an all out attack on the Monarchy & Great Britain and its people as a whole. Time to relinquish their titles !!#HarryandMeghanNetflix

Others have gone even further, arguing that the couple is currently playing the victim card by making baseless attacks on Britain and the Monarchy and have even suggested that they abdicate their titles.

Emma @EmmaLou93x The majority of tweets I’m seeing about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show, are the same people jumping at the chance to speak hatefully about them. If you don’t care, don’t like them etc. Why are you constantly tweeting about them. Just scroll & keep your vile words to yourself. The majority of tweets I’m seeing about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show, are the same people jumping at the chance to speak hatefully about them. If you don’t care, don’t like them etc. Why are you constantly tweeting about them. Just scroll & keep your vile words to yourself.

Several netizens have also said that people are hating on Harry & Meghan for no apparent reason and they should just keep their criticism to themselves instead of taking it to social media.

Even with the clash of opinions, the Netflix show has managed to do very well and has only seen a surge of viewers over time.

A peek into the trailer, plot, and cast of Harry & Meghan

The official Netflix trailer description of the show reads:

"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

The synopsis continues:

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

So far, three episodes of the docu-series have been released, with three more on the way. The docu-series is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Harry & Meghan is streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes