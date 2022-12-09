"Solve your family issues internally'': Fans divided over Netflix's Harry & Meghan

The much-anticipated docu-TV series Harry & Meghan is finally out on Netflix. The show explores the relationship between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, and all the trials and tribulations their high-profile marriage has faced for being associated with the British royal family.
The show was released on December 8, 2022, and was met with mixed reviews, with many criticizing its premise and theme. While some appreciated the bittersweet series, others, such as this Twitter user, expressed their disappointment by saying, "Solve your family issues internally."
With that being said, let’s check out how fans have reacted to the new Netflix show featuring members of the British royal family.
Netflix's Harry & Meghan leaves fans polarised
It is safe to say that everyone expected fans to be divided when Netflix announced the show. Since its release, Twitter has been flooded with mixed reviews. While some have shown nothing but love for the adorable couple, many were left feeling disappointed and frustrated.
Let's take a look at what netizens have been saying:
Several fans have criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their comments and remarks about the royal family. They say the couple is full of hypocrisy and their statements are unrealistic given their wealth.
Many have even called the show tragic and an emotional rollercoaster. For years, Harry & Meghan have been the talk of the town, and fans have always wanted to learn more about their relationship.
A huge chunk of viewers praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to take part in the documentary, especially Meghan for opening up about her journey from showbiz to royalty. However, some claim that they only did the show for a large paycheck and that it was a complete waste of time.
Others have gone even further, arguing that the couple is currently playing the victim card by making baseless attacks on Britain and the Monarchy and have even suggested that they abdicate their titles.
Several netizens have also said that people are hating on Harry & Meghan for no apparent reason and they should just keep their criticism to themselves instead of taking it to social media.
Even with the clash of opinions, the Netflix show has managed to do very well and has only seen a surge of viewers over time.
A peek into the trailer, plot, and cast of Harry & Meghan
The official Netflix trailer description of the show reads:
"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."
The synopsis continues:
"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."
So far, three episodes of the docu-series have been released, with three more on the way. The docu-series is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.
Harry & Meghan is streaming on Netflix.