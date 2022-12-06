Netflix's new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, will air on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. The docuseries focuses on the relationship between the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex and offers numerous insights into the couple's lifestyle.

The highly anticipated docuseries is helmed by Liz Garbus, widely known for directing a number of acclaimed documentaries like The Farm: Angola, USA, What Happened, Miss Simone?, and Bobby Fischer Against the World, to name a few.

Harry & Meghan on Netflix: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

Netflix released the trailer for Harry & Meghan on December 5, 2022. The trailer provides a glimpse into the high-profile couple's eventful lives and includes brief interviews with various celebrities discussing the couple's relationship and the numerous controversies in which they have been involved.

Overall, the trailer maintains the classic dark and somber tone typically associated with Netflix's documentaries and promises to be a compelling watch. Alongside the trailer, Netflix's YouTube channel has also put out a brief description of the documentary which reads:

''In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.''

The synopsis further states:

''With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.''

The description concludes with:

''From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.''

According to the official synopsis and trailer for Harry & Meghan, fans can expect a riveting docuseries that depicts a nuanced picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship.

The docuseries includes interviews with the couple's friends and family members, who share fascinating new stories about the couple and their complicated relationship with The Royal Family, among other things.

The series will also explore the media's portrayal of their relationship and its influence on popular culture with insights from a number of reputed journalists and historians.

The first volume of the docuseries will consist of three episodes, all of which will air on December 8, 2022. The second volume, which includes the final three episodes, will be released a week later, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Netflix hasn't shared the runtime for the six episodes of the series.

Erica Sashin, Dan Cogan, Mark Monroe, Chanel Pysnik, Ben Browning, Jon Bardin, Angus Wall, and Mala Chapple serve as the executive producers of Harry & Meghan.

Don't forget to watch Harry & Meghan, on Netflix on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3.01 am ET.

