WATCH: Prince Harry dresses up as Spider-Man in viral Christmas message video for bereaved military children

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry decided to become a superhero this year as he shared a clip for Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity, which helps children who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces. Donning the superhero outfit, the 38-year-old lifted his mask at the end, revealing his true identity.

In the video, Prince Harry can be heard saying:

"Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty.”

He also stated how kids are allowed to have the best time ever with Scotty’s Little Soldiers community, concluding by wishing them a Merry Christmas.

The video shared by the Duke of Sussex was played to over 100 bereaved military kids present at the charity organization.

Netizens share ecstatic reactions seeing Prince Harry dressed up as spiderman to cheer up the bereaved military kids

Scotty’s Little Soldiers have had a long-standing relationship with Prince Harry. The kids and the organization's entire community often express how grateful they are to have the English royal’s support.

At the same time, netizens too were overwhelmed to see Prince Harry supporting the bereaved kids with all his heart by dressing up as a superhero, with several of them taking to Twitter to express their joy. Check out some of these tweets below:

The video of Duke of Sussex was played at the Scotty’s Little Soldiers' heroes and villains themed party

The party hosted for the bereaved kids was themed as villains and heroes, who were told that villains were trying to ruin Christmas by stealing and locking away Santa’s present. They were then given the task of saving the big day by completing the challenges so that they could defeat the baddies and free their gifts.

Prince Harry’s video surely casted a positive impact on the little kids, as Jamie Small, aged 14, said:

“This isn’t just a person from a small village. He’s someone people all over the world know and he has taken the time to record a special message for us, which means a lot.”

Jamie was only 8 years old when his father, Cpl Christopher Small, died in 2016. Furthermore, not just Jamie, but 12-year-old Emily too appreciated the video message, as she said:

“It’s cool that someone who’s been through the same experience as us is thinking about us. He’s not just someone who’s trying to be sympathetic, he actually knows what it’s like to grow up without your parent. My friends think it’s really cool that I get letters and messages from Prince Harry.”

The charity that the royal is associated with was set up by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010 after her husband, Cpl Lee Scott, passed away in Afghanistan.

The charity aims to support the kids so that they do not feel depressed and alone. Harry and Meghan picked up by the same organization to make donations from their wedding in 2018.

