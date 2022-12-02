"I am going to cancel my membership": Netflix's Harry & Meghan trailer sparks online backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new six-episode documentary mini-series, Harry & Meghan, is set to be released soon, and the preview just hit the internet.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Netflix released a trailer showcasing the life and relationship of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The docuseries will focus on the highs and lows they experienced, including their controversial 2018 wedding reception.

Following the trailer's release, many have expressed their dislike towards the series. One user, @jayaseeli_eva, took to Twitter to threaten to cancel their membership to the popular streaming app on account of the release.

The announcement of Meghan and Prince Harry's documentary has set netizens ablaze

Meghan and Harry have been in the news ever since they got married in 2018. This time, they are all over the internet after Netflix released the trailer for their docuseries.

The upcoming docuseries will highlight the couple's difficulties under the royal spotlight, along with some key joyful moments in their lives. It also includes personal footage from their lives together. The minute-long trailer is directed by Liz Garbus and is set against increasingly ominous music.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their disdain over the series and wonder why the pair feel the need to share their story. Some have vowed never to watch the show, while others have taken the opportunity to share some vile opinions on why Meghan does not deserve the attention.

Many called the couple "a disgrace" to the royal family and claimed that they were lying about whatever they experienced. People also claimed that the show is a front to cover up the duo's failing relationship instead of "getting on with their privileged lives."

Donna.R @roundthecloc @netflix omfg!!!! How DESPERATE are these grifters!!! You’ve just shown the world how spiteful of a couple you are, so thanks for that! You just couldn’t let your brother have this trip could you, always having to make everything about yourselves. Utterly selfish. Disgusting!!! omfg!!!! How DESPERATE are these grifters!!! You’ve just shown the world how spiteful of a couple you are, so thanks for that! You just couldn’t let your brother have this trip could you, always having to make everything about yourselves. Utterly selfish. Disgusting!!! @netflix 😂😂😂😂omfg!!!! How DESPERATE are these grifters!!! You’ve just shown the world how spiteful of a couple you are, so thanks for that! You just couldn’t let your brother have this trip could you, always having to make everything about yourselves. Utterly selfish. Disgusting!!!

CS09 @87CPS @netflix An awful self absorbed couple who have been so cruel to their own families. How you can endorse this I’ve no idea. Disgraceful @netflix An awful self absorbed couple who have been so cruel to their own families. How you can endorse this I’ve no idea. Disgraceful

Stephanie Moran @stephaniecmoran @netflix Zero interest in anything these two have to say. People’s curiosity, not support, is the only thing these guys have going for them. I wouldn’t click on this show to save my life. @netflix Zero interest in anything these two have to say. People’s curiosity, not support, is the only thing these guys have going for them. I wouldn’t click on this show to save my life.

Katie Desimpel 🐈‍⬛ @KateDKat @netflix "When the stakes are this high" what stakes? You guys left, move on with your lives already and stop trto hurt Harry's family. @netflix "When the stakes are this high" what stakes? You guys left, move on with your lives already and stop trto hurt Harry's family.

IrishMason 🫐 🇮🇪🇺🇸☘️🦅🦂♏🇺🇦🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 @IrishMason @netflix This is hideous. Not only is Netflix promoting a couple who has been proven to be LIARS, but they're parasiting off the fantastic publicity of the visit to Boston by the Prince and Princess of Wales. They can't raise interest without piggy backing and this proves it. @netflix This is hideous. Not only is Netflix promoting a couple who has been proven to be LIARS, but they're parasiting off the fantastic publicity of the visit to Boston by the Prince and Princess of Wales. They can't raise interest without piggy backing and this proves it.

Sarah Champion @ronandsarah



If they were, they would just get on with their privileged lives and live in quiet seclusion away from the public and media. @netflix Usual pattern, when a celebrity couple feel the need to show the world how ridiculously happy and in love they are - they’re not.If they were, they would just get on with their privileged lives and live in quiet seclusion away from the public and media. @netflix Usual pattern, when a celebrity couple feel the need to show the world how ridiculously happy and in love they are - they’re not.If they were, they would just get on with their privileged lives and live in quiet seclusion away from the public and media.

Emma 💫 @Ripley1Ellen ‍



Is that because it's full of lies.. oops! I mean discrepancies.. 🤥🤥🤥🤥 @netflix She wants us to hear their story from them....BUT, just last week tried to distance herself from it??? It's not how we would have told it??? Soooo, confusedIs that because it's full of lies.. oops! I mean discrepancies.. 🤥🤥🤥🤥 @netflix She wants us to hear their story from them....BUT, just last week tried to distance herself from it??? It's not how we would have told it??? Soooo, confused 😵‍💫 Is that because it's full of lies.. oops! I mean discrepancies.. 🤥🤥🤥🤥

Meghan and Harry speak about why they wanted to make the documentary

When asked why they wanted to share their story, Prince Harry spoke to People magazine to explain the high stakes involved in protecting his family. He said:

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

The pair claim that they would like to be the ones sharing the story instead of it coming from different sources. Netflix describes the show as a lens into the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their roles in the institution. The release date is yet to be announced.

