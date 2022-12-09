Explored: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's complete relationship timeline

Netflix's upcoming docuseries is all set to take a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, something that has long been a subject of great interest and enthusiasm for the public. The documentary will go into great detail about the famous couple's relationship, its beginnings, challenges, and eventual decision to step back from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan's long-drawn relationship timeline has frequently been the subject of press coverage from various outlets around the world. Even though a lot of things have transpired over the years—almost too many—some significant milestones have stood out more than others.

Before the docuseries' premiere, here are some highlights from Harry and Meghan's relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline

Harry and Meghan met over Instagram (July 2016)

Like most ordinary couples in the modern era, Meghan and Harry came across each other on Instagram. Other sources also suggest that they were set up for a blind date by a friend, but they did see each other first on Instagram. The duo met for the first time on a date at the Soho House outpost on 76 Dean Street in London.

A fun fact: Harry was late to their first date.

The news about their relationship got out in public (October 2016)

After four months of secretly dating, news leaked about Harry dating an American actress. Meghan also posted a photo suggesting her new love life on her Instagram the same day. She later spoke about the time she dated Harry in private, saying:

"We had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing."

The Royal Family allegedly had problems with Meghan's acting career. Harry recalled:

"The fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning,"

Meghan Markle met the Royal family (November 2016)

A month after their relationship went public, reports emerged that Harry had introduced Meghan to the Royal Family. Harry confirmed later the same month that he and Meghan were dating in a press statement.

This also resulted in a bombardment of attention and comments. Meghan recalled:

"I think we were just hit so hard at the beginning with a lot of mistruths that I made the choice to not read anything, positive or negative. It just didn't make sense and instead we focused all of our energies just on nurturing our relationship."

The Queen approves of Harry and Meghan's relationship (December 2016)

Before New Year's Eve in 2016, various media outlets reported that the Queen had finally completely approved of Meghan Markle. Meghan recalled meeting the Queen, saying:

"It's incredible to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother. She's an incredible woman."

Meghan meets Kate and Charlotte (January 2017)

In 2017, Harry and Meghan allegedly met Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. The media outlets also reported that they got along very well.

Meghan opens up about her relationship in public (October 2017)

Almost a year after they started dating, Meghan opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship with Harry. She said:

"We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."

Harry and Meghan get engaged (November 2017)

After a lot of speculation, Harry and Meghan finally got engaged in November 2017. Meghan was introduced to the royal lifestyle and duties after the marriage.

Harry and Meghan marry (May 2018)

In May 2018, Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle, much to the joy of the British public. The wedding became one of the most coveted events in the history of news channels.

The wedding took place at the Windsor Castle.

Harry starts a family with Meghan (May 2019)

Shortly after the marriage, Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy. In May 2019, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born. This was immensely important in their decision to eventually distance themselves from the Royal family.

The Sussexes step back from their Royal duties (January 2020)

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear that they intend to step back from their roles and separate themselves from the Royal family. Two months later, they shifted to Archie in Santa Barbara, California.

It was later confirmed that they would not return to the fold of the family.

Netflix's docuseries chronicling Harry and Meghan will premiere on December 8, 2022.

