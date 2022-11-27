“A little over-in-love”: New biography reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s alleged concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly worried that her grandson Prince Harry was "a little over-in-love" with his wife, Meghan Markle.

As per a new upcoming biography titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth revealed that to his knowledge, this was the extent that the late Queen spoke against Markle.

According to New York Post, as per the book, Queen Elizabeth II was "truly delighted" when Prince Harry told her that she was marrying the Duchess of Sussex.

“She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.”

Queen Elizabeth II was not upset by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

According to the new book, the late monarch was not bothered by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey but was only concerned about her grandson's wellbeing.

Gyles Brandreth wrote:

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense’, meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview – which caused so much controversy – and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix."

The new biography is a product of Brandreth's friendship with the Royal Family, which began in the 1970s after he met Prince Philip at an event. He has since continued to work with the family and earlier this year, even launched a poetry podcast with the Queen Consort.

In an excerpt published by the Daily Mail, Brandreth revealed that Queen Elizabeth II knew about her imminent death and made peace with it when Reverend Dr. Iain Greenshields visited her Balmoral residence a week before she passed away.

He wrote:

"The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect. 'Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,' said Dr. Greenshields, referring to the last weekend he spent with her at Balmoral."

Brandreth also revealed in the book that he had heard rumors that Queen Elizabeth II was battling a rare form of bone marrow cancer, myeloma.

"[It] which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."

He also wrote that he was not surprised that she passed away because of "old age" as she was over 80.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. She died after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died in June 2021 at the age of 99. She was Britain's longest-serving monarch and was immediately succeeded by her eldest child, King Charles III.

The Queen's new biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, will be available on December 8.

