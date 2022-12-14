“Such whiny b****es”: Howard Stern rips into Harry and Meghan over new Netflix documentary 

Howard Stern recently called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The radio host spoke about the couple on his SiriusXM show and dubbed them as “whiny” while saying it was “painful” to watch their show:

“It’s been painful. I don’t- I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b****es. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

Stern mentioned that he understands Prince Harry’s disappointment with the monarchy, and that the latter has his “empathy” over Princess Diana’s death:

“I get Prince Harry being p****d off at the monarchy for his mother. They treated her like s**t. That Prince Charles was such a f***ing c**t to Lady Diana.”

However, he also clarified that he does not like Harry and Meghan’s way of sharing their story with the world:

“But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘Wah, wah, wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man, you know, it’s just very weird to watch.”

The Howard Stern Show host continued:

“…Two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ and then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life.”

He also mentioned that watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary was similar to watching a “boring” version of the Kardashians.

Howard Stern said he thinks Prince Harry would leave Meghan Markle in the future

Howard Stern said he thought Prince Harry would eventually end his marriage to Meghan Markle (Image via Getty Images)

Howard Stern recently took to his radio show to criticize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries Harry & Meghan. The media personality and his co-host Robin Quivers also said that they feel the couple has repeatedly shared the same story about their lives using different mediums:

“So like, where do you go with this? Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work.”

Quivers added:

“Would I have heard anything anybody was saying if I was living in the lap of luxury? ‘Turn off the TV.’”

Meanwhile, Howard Stern said that he often thought Prince Harry would eventually end his marriage to Markle:

“You know, I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you.”

The radio host also slammed the couple for their past remarks about being stuck inside their Frogmore Cottage home in the UK:

“I would, first of all, that estate — when you see those palaces and you see the grounds, I could live my whole life in that palace, in the grounds. ‘Cause you know, I live in my house. I haven’t left in three years. It doesn’t seem like prison to me. You know, and then you got butlers and cars and food.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Global Press Secretary have already responded to the criticism surrounding the Netflix docuseries and addressed allegations of the couple attempting to garner fame after stepping down from their royal duties. They told ET:

“The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence.”

The secretary continued:

“In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

However, it remains to be seen if the pair will react to Howard Stern's comments in the days to come.

The first volume of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming across the world on Netflix and the second volume is set to be released on December 15.

Poll : 0 votes