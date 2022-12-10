"Makes me sick": Netizens "cringe" over Meghan Markle calling Prince Harry "H" in Netflix's Harry and Meghan

Netflix's Harry and Meghan premiered its first volume on December 8, 2022, with the second scheduled for release on December 15, 2022. The documentary chronicling the sweetheart of the Royal Family, Prince Harry's affair and eventual marriage to American actress Meghan Markle, was met with a lot of hype upon its announcement.

Their relationship and subsequent decision to dissociate from the Royal Family were always a matter of great curiosity for the public, especially after the couple sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about the issues that plagued them.

However, after Harry and Meghan premiered, it seems that the documentary failed to impress the fans, if not cinematically. Coming from veteran Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, the documentary has covered almost everything that fans wished to know, but it seems that fans are not taking it well. Out of the many reasons for this apparent dislike, it seems Harry and Meghan's nicknames for each other have the internet cringing. Many took to Twitter to comment on this. One Twitter user said:

“I used to love Harry, but I am disgusted now. Meghan referring to him as “H” makes me cringe. This whole Netflix thing makes me sick.”

Harry and Meghan: Viewers cringe over the Royal couple after seeing the documentary

Harry and Meghan was one of the most anticipated documentaries of the year. Liz Garbus' take on the story and the eventual revelation was a source of a lot of intrigue. However, it seems the Royal couple has managed to displease the public with something as simple as nicknames.

LewHalps @LewisHalpin20 I watched that Harry and Meghan netflix thing up until the point she called him H and he called her M, cringe as that like I watched that Harry and Meghan netflix thing up until the point she called him H and he called her M, cringe as that like

Demi-Leigh @Demzzz__ I know Harry Styles goes by H but not vocally! Cringe I don’t have any bad feelings about Meghan Markle, except the way she keeps calling him “H” (Aitch)I know Harry Styles goes by H but not vocally! Cringe I don’t have any bad feelings about Meghan Markle, except the way she keeps calling him “H” (Aitch) 😭 I know Harry Styles goes by H but not vocally! Cringe 😭😂

However, many were not as concerned about the nicknames as they were with the entire documentary. Many Twitter users found the entire documentary cringe-worthy and did not hold back on commenting about it on social media platforms. Many even compared Markle to Princess Diana, who was perhaps the most beloved figure in the Royal Family.

Kell Trey @Trey1Kell @Reallisariley @netflix @NetflixUK Curtsy was cringe. Harry looked embarrassed. Why not a single mention of Prince Phillip? Meghan is not Diana. Catherine also has similar empathy, etc to Diana. As if Harry didn’t brief her on Royal etiquette. W&K didn’t do anything wrong by being formal when they first met. @Reallisariley @netflix @NetflixUK Curtsy was cringe. Harry looked embarrassed. Why not a single mention of Prince Phillip? Meghan is not Diana. Catherine also has similar empathy, etc to Diana. As if Harry didn’t brief her on Royal etiquette. W&K didn’t do anything wrong by being formal when they first met.

Enigmatic Thinker @EnigmaticThink @lukemcgee Why do I see high number of such cringe posts praising Harry and Meghan? Is there a paid promotion of their crappy cry baby netflix series? Pathetic. @lukemcgee Why do I see high number of such cringe posts praising Harry and Meghan? Is there a paid promotion of their crappy cry baby netflix series? Pathetic.

Elon Husk @EddieHenryJames The cringe levels on both sides of the Harry and Meghan discourse are too high.



Documentary is cringe, the trailer is cringe, the outraged reactions to it are cringe.



Absolute cringefest. The cringe levels on both sides of the Harry and Meghan discourse are too high. Documentary is cringe, the trailer is cringe, the outraged reactions to it are cringe.Absolute cringefest.

This could be a rare time where Liz Garbus has failed to make a mark with her direction. The two-time Oscar nominee has helmed some of the best documentaries in the recent past, including The Farm: Angola, USA; Bobby Fischer Against The World; Love, Marilyn; The Fourth Estate; and Becoming Cousteau. Her 2015 documentary What Happened, Miss Simone? also received critical and commercial success.

There was also a wave of protests before the documentary even premiered. As most viewers know, when Meghan Markle and Harry decided to step back from the Royal Family, many did not take it well, especially after they moved to America.

Harry and Meghan is divided into two volumes with three episodes each. All of the reactions were sparked by the first section. The second half of the docu-series will premiere on December 15, 2022.

The docu-series is produced by Molly Raskin, Erin Barnett, Giona Jefferson, and Elyssa Hess. Executive producers include Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall.

Harry and Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.

