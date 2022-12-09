Who is Liz Garbus? Meet the director behind Netflix's Harry & Meghan

Netflix's upcoming docuseries, Liz Garbus' Harry and Meghan, will chronicle the Royal family's most discussed couple and their relationship that impacted the Royal Family in unforeseen ways. The docuseries will cover the extended timeline of Harry and Meghan's relationship, while emphasizing the backdrop of the Royal Family.

Liz Garbus, the woman behind Harry and Meghan, is also an acclaimed documentary director who has been nominated for Oscars more than once. Her works include The Farm: Angola, USA, Bobby Fischer Against The World, Love Marilyn, and The Fourth Estate. She is known for her distinct documentary style and covering the stories of 'survivors'.

Ahead of the premiere of the second part of Harry and Meghan, here is an introduction to the brilliant documentary director. Liz Garbus.

Who is documentary director Liz Garbus and why is she renowned?

Sussexes❤️👑🐼🌸 @Sussex98 What can we expect from Liz Garbus’ docuseries on you and your husband?



It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. What can we expect from Liz Garbus’ docuseries on you and your husband?It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. https://t.co/nNnNpyHFPP

Liz Garbus was born and raised in New York City. She started early and has a career that has spanned over 25 years already. Liz's films have generally been a critics' favorite, earning her countless nominations and awards. She is also the co-founder and co-director of the New York City-based documentary film production company, Story Syndicate, which she runs with Dan Corgan, an Academy Award-winning producer.

Aside from her numerous nominations at other film festivals, she has also been nominated for Oscars twice, first for Farm: Angola, USA, in 1999, which also brought her global fame, and then again for What Happened, Miss Simone? in 2016. The latter also received global acclaim from the music community.

She also directed the season finale of the acclaimed series The Handmaid's Tale. She claimed that her work as a documentarian helped her direct the dystopian drama with a certain finesse. She said in an interview:

"I've done a lot of work with survivors in my career, and I'll Be Gone In The Dark obviously was a very recent experience for me. The reactions of the survivors to the sentencing of the Golden State Killer were so interesting....People talk about closure and justice and just how complicated that is for different people"

Liz Garbus' brilliant documentary style is only matched by her comforting presence, which makes it easier for even the toughest subjects to open up to her. Meghan Markle recently commented on this. saying:

"The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story...It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story - a seasoned director whose work I've long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it....But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens"

Meghan has also emphasized how "incredible" Liz Garbus was with her.

Liz is also married to Oscar-winning producer Dan Cogan, who is also the co-founder of Story Syndicate.

Harry and Meghan is divided into two parts, with the first one already having premiered on December 8, 2022, and the second part due on December 15, 2022. The first volume of the docuseries is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

