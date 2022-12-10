''Is this what he does?'' Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry was late on their first date in Netflix's Harry & Meghan

Harry & Meghan, the highly engaging and exciting documentary series, arrived exclusively on Netflix on December 8, 2022, with Vol I, which has three episodes.

The series chronicles the journey of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's relationship. Since its debut on the popular streaming platform, the documentary series has been getting quite the attention of viewers as they love to watch the couple in their candid form.

In Vol I of Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle opened up about her and Prince Harry's first date. She revealed that Prince Harry was late on their first date.

The Duchess said,

"You (Prince Harry) were late. But he kept texting "I'm in traffic. I'm so sorry." "

In response, Prince Harry said in the docuseries,

"I was panicking, I was freaking out. I started sweating."

Meghan Markle talks about her first date with Prince Harry in Netflix's Harry & Meghan

In the docuseries, Meghan Markle disclosed that as she did not know Prince Harry properly at the time, she thought that her now-husband was being egoistic, and upon his arrival on the date, she realized that he was feeling sorry for being late.

Meghan Markle said:

"I didn't know him. So I was like, "Oh, is this what he does? Got it. Like, this I'm not doing."

In response, Prince Harry asked Meghan:

"What is that supposed to mean?"

Thereafter, Mehgan Markle went on to further explain:

"Like one of the guys who has so much of an ego that you're not gonna...That any girl would sit around and wait for a half-hour for you? I was just not interested in that."

A still from Harry & Meghan (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Then Prince Harry further said:

"Then when I walked in... A Hot, sweaty red ball of mess, she's like, "Oh, no, that's not what you..."

Duchess Meghan was then seen breaking into playful laughter and said:

"You genuinely were, like, so embarrased and late."

Learn all about the docuseries Harry & Meghan

A still from Harry & Meghan (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The docuseries Harry & Meghan has two volumes in total. Although the first volume was released on Netflix on December 8, 2022, the second volume, which also has three episodes, is all set to be released on Thursday, December 15, 2022, on Netflix.

Liz Garbus has served as the director for the docuseries, while Gil Talmi is the music composer for the Netflix documentary series. Erica Sashin, Dan Cogan, Mark Monroe, Ben Browning, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Chanel Pysnik, Angus Wall and Mala Chapple have acted as executive producers for the docuseries.

The official synopsis for the documentary series, given by Netflix, reads:

"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

A still from Harry & Meghan (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Apart from Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the docuseries also features Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Meghan's niece Ashleigh Hale, Afua Hirsch, Silver Tree, David Olusoga, Abigail Spencer, Serena Williams, Jill Smoller, Misan Harriman and a few others.

Vol II of Harry & Meghan will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Meanwhile, don't forget to watch Vol I of the documentary series.

