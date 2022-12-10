Serena Williams on Meghan Markle in Netflix series Harry & Meghan: "I'm looking at her through the eyes of my friend, not as a princess"

Serena Williams said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very close as a couple and were each other's best friends.

The couple's recently-released Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has caused quite a splash and is among the most talked-about topics around. Many of their friends spoke in the series, including Serena Williams.

In the third episode of the series, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very tight as a couple and were each other's best friends. Williams also said that she was very excited about their wedding.

"I'm looking at it through lens of my friend, not a Princess. They as a couple are so tight and rely on each other, and are each other's best, best, best friends. I was just super excited," Serena Williams said.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian attended the royal wedding, which was held in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

"I've struggled for a while" - Serena Williams on her retirement while speaking on Meghan Markle's podcast

Serena Williams after her final match at the US Open

Speaking about her retirement on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes, Serena Williams said that she struggled with making the decision for a long time.

"It’s out. Well, you know, I've struggled with it for a while. I don't know. I was just saying to someone, I'm going to be crying at everything. And so don't think I'm sad. It's not sad tears. It’s just like. I don't know what to call them. You know, I like I cry at a, I look at a butterfly," she stated.

The American had also said that she was looking forward to her retirement and could not wait to wake up and not worry about performing at a high level.

"I'm really looking forward to it. As you know, I'm honestly, I can't wait to wake up one day and literally never have to worry about performing on such a high level and, you know, you know, competing. And I've actually never felt that," she said.

"I mean, I've had a baby and I stopped and I've had injuries, but there was always somewhere in the back of my mind that it's still a possibility. So for it to just be completely gone is, it's new territory for me. And I'm, like I said, I'm happy about it, but it's just also something that I've actually literally have never experienced in my life," she added.

