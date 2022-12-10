Harry & Meghan on Netflix: Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's American accent

Netflix's Harry & Meghan finally made its debut on December 8, 2022, on the streaming platform with its first volume. While Vol I of Harry & Meghan has three episodes, Vol II, which also consists of another three episodes, will arrive on Netflix on December 15.

The docuseries shows the journey of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry through every stage of their relationship. Ever since the documentary series arrived on Netflix, it has received many positive responses from the audience for its candidness.

Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 @TashAmaka Not sure I’ve ever heard Ms Doria speak. V pleased she was afforded an opportunity to voice her thoughts. And so unprepared for Archie’s whole American accent, much stronger than Meghan’s. Now American little royals #HarryandMeghan #HarryandMeghan onNetflix Not sure I’ve ever heard Ms Doria speak. V pleased she was afforded an opportunity to voice her thoughts. And so unprepared for Archie’s whole American accent, much stronger than Meghan’s. Now American little royals #HarryandMeghan #HarryandMeghanonNetflix https://t.co/6i6zRexwoQ

Interestingly, in one of the segments of Harry & Meghan, the couple's son, Archie, can be seen speaking in a prominent American accent, leaving fans both shocked and thrilled. As such, they took to Twitter to express their reactions to little Archie's accent.

Twitter is buzzing with fans reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's American accent in Netflix's Harry & Meghan

A still from Harry & Meghan (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Born on May 6, 2019, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Archie is three years of age and he is the grandson of King Charles III.

In one of the segments on the Netflix docuseries, Prince Archie can be seen adorably talking in an American accent about his feet being dirty. This has evidently caught the attention of viewers as they have been sharing their pleased reactions to Prince Archie's "cute lil American accent."

Caty💋 @catyposh



“I got a dirty foot mama because I was with you!” 🤭🤭



Netflix

Prince Archie putting Meghan on blast was the cutest thing!🥹“I got a dirty foot mama because I was with you!” 🤭🤭 #HarryandMeghan Netflix #HarryandMeghan Prince Archie putting Meghan on blast was the cutest thing!🥹😆“I got a dirty foot mama because I was with you!” 🤭🤭#HarryandMeghanNetflix #HarryandMeghanhttps://t.co/VfkFVO9vuo

More about Netflix's Harry & Meghan

Netflix's Harry & Meghan has a total of six parts and provides the audience with several significant insights into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship and their journey together till now.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis for the docuseries says:

"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

The synopsis further reads:

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

Liz Garbus is the director of Harry & Meghan, with Gil Talmi as the music composer. Meanwhile, Dan Cogan, Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Jon Bardin, Liz Garbus, Chanel Pysnik, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall serve as executive producers for the documentary series.

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes