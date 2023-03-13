Create

"One of the finest moments of Indian cinema" - Cricket fraternity erupts as India wins big at Oscar feat. RRR and The Elephant Whisperers

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 13, 2023 14:15 IST
India
India won two Oscars and also qualified for WTC final on Monday, March 13.

In a historic day for India, Team ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won big at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Monday, March 13.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category. Producer Guneet Mong and Director Kartiki Gonsalves took center stage to accept the honor. The Tamil documentary revolves around a family who adopted two orphaned baby elephants in a tiger reserve.

Meanwhile, 'Naatu Naatu' won the ‘Best Original Song Award.’ It was the first Telegu song to be nominated in the ‘Original Song’ category at the Oscars. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Singers Rahul Silpligunj and Kaala Bhairava put on a live performance along with lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also danced to the track after actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience.

The performance received a rousing reception as everyone stood up from their seats and applauded them. Director SS Rajamouli was also present at the big event.

Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. #NaatuNaatu is not just a song: it’s a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the #Oscars I bow low to @ssrajamouli MM Keeravani & Chandrabose. 🙏🏽https://t.co/6urWNclql5

The cricket fraternity was delighted with India's big win at the Oscars.

Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter:

"Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023."
Naatu Naatu all the way.Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 https://t.co/ldE5N8g7gQ

VVS Laxman tweeted:

"One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema. Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu."
One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema. Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu . https://t.co/nhFVqp6pV4

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Two Oscars for INDIA WOHOOOOOOO🎉❤️❤️❤️TWO WOMEN helmed it for #ElephantWhisperers and it's India's FIRST ever PRODUCTION winning an OSCARRRR wins for original song . Well done @ssrajamouli@mmkeeravaani@guneetmProud Indian 🇮🇳#Oscars2023#Oscars95 https://t.co/BtDuddWUDQ
Wowwwww this is so good to see NAATU NAATU being performed so beautifully at the Oscars and it receives a standing ovation and rightly so ..hopefully it gets the Oscar too ♥️♥️♥️Proud to be an INDIANGOOD LUCK TEAM RRR#Oscars2023 twitter.com/letscinema/sta…
Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers win the #Oscar An incredibly proud moment for the creative geniuses our wonderful country has. 🥳🥳👏👏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Congratulations “The Elephant Whisperers” and “Naatu Naatu” #Proud #Oscar #Oscars95
Congratulations to the team behind RRR's Naatu Naatu for winning Best Original Song and #TheElephantWhisperers for winning Best Documentary Shorts at the 95th Academy Awards. Proud to see India shining on the world stage #Oscars #IndiaPride #SSRajamouli https://t.co/yuH0ksgCMr
#NaatuNaatu wins Oscar! Great moment for 🇮🇳🎶 @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999#Oscar @TheAcademy
Oscar Fire Idhi 🔥@RRRMovie making us all proud once again by bringing in INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Original Song category 😍#NaatuNaatu wins the Oscar for the best Original Song 💪 #Oscars95 https://t.co/0VXuAipIhy
Congratulations to the entire team behind RRR on their spectacular win at #TheOscarsWe're all doing the Naatu Naatu today! https://t.co/VGWJPpNlnZ
Bringing the pride home! 🇮🇳Congratulations Team #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers on the big win! 💜#NaatuNaatu #Oscars https://t.co/fYLfap7OTM

India qualify for World Test Championship final

Team India also qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia following Sri Lanka's loss against New Zealand by two wickets in the first Test on Monday.

SAVE THE DATE 🗓️🍿#India #Australia #WTCFinal #CricketTwitter https://t.co/yxKWFmlb9N

Meanwhile, the ongoing fourth Test between the two teams, is heading to a draw. Australia are 152/3 after 61.3 overs, with a lead of 62 runs during the second session on Day 5.

