In a historic day for India, Team ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won big at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Monday, March 13.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category. Producer Guneet Mong and Director Kartiki Gonsalves took center stage to accept the honor. The Tamil documentary revolves around a family who adopted two orphaned baby elephants in a tiger reserve.

Meanwhile, 'Naatu Naatu' won the ‘Best Original Song Award.’ It was the first Telegu song to be nominated in the ‘Original Song’ category at the Oscars. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Singers Rahul Silpligunj and Kaala Bhairava put on a live performance along with lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also danced to the track after actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience.

The performance received a rousing reception as everyone stood up from their seats and applauded them. Director SS Rajamouli was also present at the big event.

anand mahindra @anandmahindra
Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. #NaatuNaatu is not just a song: it's a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the #Oscars I bow low to @ssrajamouli MM Keeravani & Chandrabose.

The cricket fraternity was delighted with India's big win at the Oscars.

Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter:

"Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023."

VVS Laxman tweeted:

"One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema. Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu."

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu.

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

DK @DineshKarthik



WOHOOOOOOO



TWO WOMEN helmed it for



RRR wins for original song . Well done

@mmkeeravaani

@guneetm



Proud Indian



#Oscars2023

DK @DineshKarthik

Two Oscars for INDIA

TWO WOMEN helmed it for #ElephantWhisperers and it's India's FIRST ever PRODUCTION winning an OSCAR

RRR wins for original song . Well done @ssrajamouli

Proud Indian

#Oscars2023

DK @DineshKarthik



NAATU NAATU being performed so beautifully at the Oscars and it receives a standing ovation and rightly so ..hopefully it gets the Oscar too



Proud to be an INDIAN



GOOD LUCK TEAM RRR



DK @DineshKarthik

NAATU NAATU being performed so beautifully at the Oscars and it receives a standing ovation and rightly so ..hopefully it gets the Oscar too

Proud to be an INDIAN

GOOD LUCK TEAM RRR

#Oscars2023

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers win the #Oscar

An incredibly proud moment for the creative geniuses our wonderful country has.

Jai Hind

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant

Congratulations to the team behind RRR's Naatu Naatu for winning Best Original Song and #TheElephantWhisperers for winning Best Documentary Shorts at the 95th Academy Awards. Proud to see India shining on the world stage #Oscars #IndiaPride #SSRajamouli

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



making us all proud once again by bringing in INDIA's first ever



wins the Oscar for the best Original Song



SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers

@RRRMovie making us all proud once again by bringing in INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Original Song category

#NaatuNaatu wins the Oscar for the best Original Song

#Oscars95

India qualify for World Test Championship final

Team India also qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia following Sri Lanka's loss against New Zealand by two wickets in the first Test on Monday.

Meanwhile, the ongoing fourth Test between the two teams, is heading to a draw. Australia are 152/3 after 61.3 overs, with a lead of 62 runs during the second session on Day 5.

