In a historic day for India, Team ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won big at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Monday, March 13.
‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category. Producer Guneet Mong and Director Kartiki Gonsalves took center stage to accept the honor. The Tamil documentary revolves around a family who adopted two orphaned baby elephants in a tiger reserve.
Meanwhile, 'Naatu Naatu' won the ‘Best Original Song Award.’ It was the first Telegu song to be nominated in the ‘Original Song’ category at the Oscars. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.
Singers Rahul Silpligunj and Kaala Bhairava put on a live performance along with lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also danced to the track after actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience.
The performance received a rousing reception as everyone stood up from their seats and applauded them. Director SS Rajamouli was also present at the big event.
The cricket fraternity was delighted with India's big win at the Oscars.
Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter:
"Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023."
VVS Laxman tweeted:
"One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema. Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu."
