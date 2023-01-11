Pamela, a love story: Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far about Pamela Anderson's new Netflix documentary

Netflix is gearing up for the release of Pamela, a love story on its streamer on January 31, 2023. The documentary will be about the life of Canadian-American actress and model, Pamela Anderson, in her own words.

The documentary will also cover a sensitive time in her life when a private video of her's with a former husband was stolen and leaked to the public.

Director Ryan White revealed in an interview with People that Anderson will be telling her story herself in the upcoming documentary, but she isn't aware of what footage and personal diaries will be used in the final cut of the film. The film crew used their own judgment to select the ideal videos for the documentary.

Pamela Anderson will talk about her leaked s*x tape in Pamela, a love story

Anderson will open up about her life in the upcoming documentary. In the 2-minute trailer for the documentary, the model/actress speaks about the treatment she received throughout her life and the infamous honeymoon tape leak with her former husband Tommy Lee.

After Hulu released the series Pam & Tommy, the tape resurfaced once again and became the talk of the town. Speaking about the leak, she said in the trailer:

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control the narrative for the first time.”

In the upcoming release, Anderson will speak about her experiences getting ridiculed by the media and being questioned by the paparazzi about her authenticity as an actress after the leak. She will express her struggles and how she had to build a career out of broken pieces after the traumatizing incident. It is important to note that the documentary will not portray Anderson as a “damsel in distress.”

She continued:

"I put myself in crazy situations and survive them."

Aside from exploring her highs and lows in life, the upcoming documentary will also shed light on Anderson's approach to love. Her son said that falling in love is his mother's favorite thing in life but she also loves the idea of falling out of love.

He said:

"Some men think, ‘Oh, she’s a playboy thing or this s*xual person,’ and then hate you for being something else."

The trailer also shows some happy moments from her life with her children when they were babies, with her saying:

"You have to be brave and you got to use what you got."

Speaking to Tudum, the model mentioned that she was initially hesitant about doing the documentary but then revealed that she did the right thing and felt empowered after doing so.

Pamela, a love story, and her HarperCollins memoir Love, Pamela will both be released on the same date i.e January 31, 2023.

Pamela Anderson is well-known for her role in Baywatch

Anderson has starred in numerous movies and shows, but she is best known for Baywatch, Home Improvement, V.I.P, Stacked, Raw Justice, Barb Wire, Scary Movie 3, Superhero Movie, Blonde and Blonder, The Institute, and City Hunter.

She appeared in her own documentary series Pam: Girl on the Loose in 2008, which she also co-directed, and has participated in several reality television shows like Dancing with the Stars, VIP Brother, and Dancing on Ice as well.

