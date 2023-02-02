"She has the right attitude in life": Fans support Pamela Anderson following Pamela, a Love Story premiere on Netflix

Pamela, a Love Story, the highly awaited documentary chronicling the life of pop-culture icon Pamela Anderson, made its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Since its release, Pamela, a Love Story has received a lot of positive responses from audiences around the world. Viewers are finding the Canadian-American model, actress, and media personality absolutely inspiring. As such, they have taken to Twitter to express their support and love for Pamela Anderson.

Cathy O'D @l0islane I've always had a soft spot for Pamela Anderson & honestly I think the new Netflix doc shows she has the right attitude in life - marry who you want, divorce who you want, never put up with abuse, protect your kids, protect animals & ignore what the world has to say about you! I've always had a soft spot for Pamela Anderson & honestly I think the new Netflix doc shows she has the right attitude in life - marry who you want, divorce who you want, never put up with abuse, protect your kids, protect animals & ignore what the world has to say about you!👌 https://t.co/nCnaTJu5sV

"Extraordinary woman": Fans hail Pamela Anderson after watching Pamela, a Love Story

Pamela, a Love Story presents the audience with a thought-provoking account of Anderson’s life. It delves deep into Anderson's life and sheds light upon the untold stories of the icon. Without a shred of doubt, the documentary has successfully left a mark on viewers' hearts and they have felt emotionally connected throughout.

While some fans lauded her for her courage after enduring extraordinary struggles, others called for a 'comeback' from the Baywatch actress.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets over the Pamela Anderson documentary below:

özge @ozg_du i just watched pamela anderson's documentary and i'm like this rn; i just watched pamela anderson's documentary and i'm like this rn; https://t.co/pS4xL30h3d

dylan @twoheadedmother just finished the pamela anderson documentary just finished the pamela anderson documentary https://t.co/rC0PrJp13I

ryan @OhItsRyan The Pamela Anderson doc on Netflix is wonderful. She deserves a Jennifer Coolidge level comeback I’m being so serious… The Pamela Anderson doc on Netflix is wonderful. She deserves a Jennifer Coolidge level comeback I’m being so serious…

elizabeth Δ @vodkakurt me after watching pamela anderson documentary



i love u my queen ♡ me after watching pamela anderson documentary i love u my queen ♡ https://t.co/oeJnYdTfkS

Robyn Ronaldo @Artpoprr7 🏼 @pamelaanderson @netflix #PamelaAnderson #PamelaALoveStory Highly recommend this to anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. My love, compassion & respect for her grew so much more! What an extraordinary woman. Bravo Highly recommend this to anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. My love, compassion & respect for her grew so much more! What an extraordinary woman. Bravo 👏🏼 @pamelaanderson @netflix #PamelaAnderson #PamelaALoveStory 💖💖💖 https://t.co/AP6DZCqESh

Jade Penny @JadePenny10 #PamelaALoveStory Pamela Anderson is a living Angel. A survivor. So glad she could finally tell HER story. she really does deserve everlasting happiness and peace. Pamela Anderson is a living Angel. A survivor. So glad she could finally tell HER story. she really does deserve everlasting happiness and peace. 💗#PamelaALoveStory

s. @zerogrbvity just finished pamela anderson’s doc just finished pamela anderson’s doc https://t.co/gPtjg1YbcD

By the looks of the fan tweets, it is quite evident that fans are quite emotional after watching Anderson finally able to tell her story freely and owning her narrative.

More details about the Netflix documentary

The official synopsis for Pamela, a Love Story, as per Netflix, reads:

"In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances, and infamous s*x tape scandal."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the Netflix documentary below:

The official trailer provides the audience with brief glimpses of several vital moments in Anderson's life. It puts the spotlight on her epic rise and also the fall in her career, along with the endless controversies that made her the talk of the town way too many times.

Josh Braun has acted as the executive producer for the documentary, while Ryan White has served as the director. Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, Ryan White, and Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee have served as producers for the new movie.

Dominique Hessert and David Paul Jacobson have acted as cinematographers, while Blake Neely has given music to the documentary, which showcases a lot of never-before-seen archival footage and several personal journals by Pamela Anderson.

Don't forget to watch the inspiring documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes