''I'm old enough to tell my story'': Pamela Anderson opens up on her new Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she spoke about her new Netflix documentary titled Pamela, a Love Story, and what drove her to work on it. She talked about her process of recollecting memories from her life and how it led to the documentary. Anderson said:

''I didn't go into my journals or anything to write this book. So I just went back in those two chapters in my life and felt those feelings again and remembered scenes out of them. And it's been a wild and crazy life, I don't know. I'm old enough to tell my story.''

Social media users have been actively discussing the new Pamela Anderson documentary, with fans and critics giving positive reviews. It describes the actress's many ups and downs and the controversies she has had to deal with. It premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2023.

Pamela Anderson opens up on Netflix's Pamela, a Love Story, and more

Pamela Anderson told Jimmy Kimmel that her son, Brandon, is the producer of Pamela, a Love Story documentary and that he ''wanted'' Anderson to do the series. She said:

''He said, 'mom, it's time for you to tell your story,' you know, and I said, 'okay, let me see what I can come up with.' And I said I have, I don't even know if I've kept anything and I gave him the keys to the archives and he went up there and I've saved everything, everything.''

Pamela Anderson mentioned in the interview that it was ''hard'' to refresh her memories by looking at several family videos. Regarding the journal being voiced over by another woman, Anderson said:

''Someone asked me to read the journals and I didn't want to. I said I think that's just one step too far; I'm not gonna sit there and read my journals. Plus, I'd probably say, 'oh, I'm not gonna do that, I'm not gonna do that.'''

She further stated:

''The one thing I really wanted is to not have anything to do with the documentary and just, like, two days ago, I sat down with my son Dylan to see it. And the whole time I'm, like, covering his eyes, covering my eyes. We're both, like, in tears, and I don't even know what I saw, but I was more concerned about him (Dylan).''

Over the years, Pamela Anderson has had a highly successful career as an actress, starring in various popular movies and shows like ABC's Home Improvement, Scary Movie 3, and Barb Wire, to name a few.

A quick look at Pamela, a Love Story plot and trailer

The trailer briefly touches upon the numerous pivotal moments from Pamela Anderson's life, focusing on her life and career and the numerous controversies that made headlines. A short description of the documentary, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous s** tape scandal.''

The documentary has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised it for humanizing her character and portraying various facets of her life with nuance and sensitivity.

You can watch Pamela, a Love Story on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes