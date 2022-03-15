When will Secrets of The Chippendales Murders air on A&E? Release date, plot, and more explored

A&E Network is all set to showcase a new documentary about the Chippendales empire, Secrets of the Chippendales Murders, revealing how the empire collapsed along with some sensational facts about the nightclub. The documentary will premiere on Monday, 14 March, 2022.

The four-part documentary will tell the viewers the inside story of a once-famous nightclub and take the fans “beyond the bright lights into a dark world of drugs, arson, a love triangle and a murder.”

All about the Chippendales murders on A&E

The documentary, Secrets of The Chippendales Murders, will air on March 14, 2022, at 10/9c on the network.

In 1979, Chippendales became an overnight sensation, after launching its first show “to allure and please women with its scantily clad male dancers and vivacious music.” With the idea of further expanding the business, creator Steve Banerjee joined hands with Nick DeNoia, an Emmy-winning TV producer and choreographer.

However, things changed after to DeNoia’s death. Despite the loss, Banerjee's thirst for power did not end. With rival nightclubs being set afire and the attempted murders of two former employees, the FBI was unable to get hold of the culprit and ended up having a sting operation that spanned over two continents.

The documentary will now shed light on "how sex, jealousy, arson, hefty-bags filled with cash, and mafia shakedowns" led to the most outrageous murders in American history.

It will also feature some exclusive interviews, never-before-seen crime scene videos and declassified FBI surveillance audio related to the crime.

The documentary will also showcase interviews with former producers, dancers, investigators, and family members of the nightclub owner, including Christian Banerjee, Tom and Cathy DeNoia, Eddy Prevot, Mike Waldron, Hodari Sababu, and Eric Gilbert, speaking about the rise and fall of the empire.

Even hitman Louie Lopez's defense attorney, Frank Rothman, will give an exclusive interview for the very first time in the documentary. He will share every minute detail of the incident.

Others who will appear in the documentary to tell their side of the story include former Chippendales associate producer Jay D. Schwartz, Banerjee's best friend Howard Metz, DeNoia's secret lover David Arad, and Arad's ex-boyfriend David Shrem.

Produced by Big Fish Entertainment for A&E Network, Secrets of The Chippendales Murders has Joe Venafro, Brent Hodge, Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino. and Jordana Starr as Executive Producers for Big Fish Entertainment. Brad Abramson, Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Shelly Tatro acted as Executive Producers for A&E Network.

