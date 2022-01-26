'Secrets of Playboy': 5 hard-hitting claims Holly Madison made on A&E documentary

Holly Madison in Secrets of Playboy has come out with the dark reality of Hugh Hefner's billion-dollar enterprise, Playboy.

The 42-year-old, who famously dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, left the Playboy Mansion in 2008. She first spoke out about her experience in her 2015 book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

Madison will feature in Secrets of Playboy, a series where she has made numerous serious allegations against Hefner and Playboy culture.

Five shocking claims Holly Madison made on 'Secrets of Playboy'

In the docuseries, the actress unveiled the dark side and hidden realities lurking behind the late Hefner's revolutionary enterprise.

1) Suffering from Stockholm syndrome

Holly Madison claimed that she was suffering from Stockholm syndrome, which made her stay with Hefner for so long. She lived the life of a captive in the Playboy mansion as Hefner's 'girlfriend', but she never blamed him for whatever happened there.

Holly would always accost the other women because, in her eyes, Hefner was innocent. Much later, she realized that she was suffering from Stockholm syndrome and broke away.

2) Compulsive plastic surgery and body image issues

Hugh Hefner had an obsession with his women all looking alike, which gave him a sense of control. Thus, plastic surgery was compulsive for the women trying for Playmate opportunities to look 'perfect' in Hefner's eyes.

Madison shared her attempts to break out of it by cutting her hair to stand out from the rest of the women:

"My hair was really long naturally. And I was just like, 'I'm gonna go chop my hair off so I can at least look a little different'. I came back with short hair. And he flipped out on me. And he was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard, and cheap."

3) Verbal abuse

Holly Madison claimed that she was finally beginning to be happy in 2008, thinking she was getting what she wanted, a committed relationship with Hefner, when the other girls left Playboy.

However, things started going downhill, and Hefner became meaner. At one point, during an altercation between the two, he verbally abused her, which was the final straw for Madison.

She claims she realized the truth about Playboy:

"At that point, there were no women to pit me against, there was none of that left. And that's when I had the realization, and I was like 'Whoa he's been the problem the whole time'. I had been locked into the mentality of the mansion, and had felt like there's no other future for me outside. But I finally saw him for who he was and I had to go. I just felt it so strongly that I had to leave."

4) Cut-throat competition

Holly Madison also shared how there was a cut-throat competition going on in the Playboy mansion between all the women. They would always tell Hefner's secretaries if they got wind of any other girlfriends pocketing their weekly $1,000 "allowance" and not spending it on their appearance.

Furthermore, they would lie and snitch on their fellow Playmates just to be in Hefner's good books.

Madison also talked about how the main girlfriend was always pitted against other girls who would hate her collectively and make life difficult.

5) Revenge videos

A&E @AETV SNEAK PEEK: Hefner’s former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and Executive Assistant, Lisa Loving Barrett, open up about rampant drug use in the Playboy mansion. Don't miss the two-hour premiere of #SecretsofPlayboy January 24 at 9/8c on A&E. SNEAK PEEK: Hefner’s former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and Executive Assistant, Lisa Loving Barrett, open up about rampant drug use in the Playboy mansion. Don't miss the two-hour premiere of #SecretsofPlayboy January 24 at 9/8c on A&E. https://t.co/svfQNsStm3

Holly Madison claimed that the main reason she did not leave earlier was the fear of revenge p**n waiting to come out. She alleged:

"When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women when we're wasted out of our minds. And he would print out like eight copies for him and all the women. You pass them around. It was just gross."

Watch the dirty secrets of the Playboy culture revealed in the upcoming docuseries Secrets of Playboy on A&E.

