Playboy mansion in GTA 5: All you need to know

The Playboy mansion is an easter egg location added to the game.

GTA 5 is arguably one of the most-played games on all gaming platforms.

The Playboy mansion in GTA 5

Every gamer has heard about GTA 5 and the franchise. The game is known by nearly everyone, and is arguably the most popular game franchise of all time. GTA 5 is known for the game's map being a replication of the real-life world, with one of the replicated places being the famous Playboy mansion. It is also known as the Richman Mansion due to the location it is present in.

Playboy Mansion in GTA 5

The Richman Mansion at Night

The real-life Playboy Mansion is the former home of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, who lived there. The one in GTA 5 is an easter egg in the game that duplicates the famous landmark. The mansion is nearly precisely the same as the one in real life, but in the game, there is no access to the interiors of the mansion.

Many players have tried to discover what is inside this mansion using various mods and other applications, only to find out that Rockstar Games hasn't made an interior for this mansion.

Where is the Playboy Mansion located in GTA 5?

Location of the Playboy mansion (Picture Courtesy: gta-myths-wiki)

The Playboy Mansion is bordered by the Americano Way in the South, West Eclipse Boulevard in the East and Picture Perfect Drive to the North, and is present in Richman, Los Santos, next to the golf course.

The mansion features a large pool that can be seen in the grounds, with a grotto covering a small part of the pool and containing a Jacuzzi inside. The players can also find various stone decorations and a fountain outside of the mansion.

You can also find some bystanders around the mansion during the day. But at night, a party takes place at the mansion, with players being able to see the different pink and blue lights cast on the mansion's exterior walls. They can also find some girls mingling with men at the parties that are held every night at the mansion.

