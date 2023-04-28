AKA ending explained: What happened to Jonathan and Helene at the end?

AKA is a brand new action-packed and emotionally driven French crime drama movie that debuted exclusively on Netflix on Friday, April 28, 2023. Morgan S. Dalibert and Alban Lenoir served as writers for the movie, while Dalibert also acted as the director. The Netflix film revolved around a highly skilled special ops agent and his quest to complete a high-profile mission, which would lead him to some unexpected sets of events.

The brief official synopsis for AKA, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss' young son."

The French movie starred Alban Lenoir in the lead role of Adam Franco. Other supporting actors in AKA included Eric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert, Vincent Heneine, Sveva Alviti, Noé Chabbat, Saïdou Camara, Philippe Résimont, and Nathalie Odzierejko.

Since its release on Netflix, the French drama has been receiving a lot of positive attention from the audience. Viewers love the film's arresting plotline, gripping performance by the lead star Alban Lenoir, and the electrifying ending

Netflix's new action drama movie AKA had a stirring ending

Netflix's new French movie AKA chronicled the compelling story of a merciless special ops agent named Adam Franco. It showed Franco developing a strong emotional bond with crime boss Victor Pastor's son, Jonathan, while on a mission to kill an alleged terrorist, Moktar Al Tayeb. Moktar was closely associated with the crime syndicate run by Victor Pastor.

Thus, Adam's first job on the mission was to infiltrate Pastor's group. During the mission, Adam became the bodyguard of Victor's son, Jonathan, after winning his trust. Adam soon started to see a kinder and more empathetic side of himself after meeting Jonathan and the two became quite close.

Towards the end of the Netflix movie, Adam’s support team which included Cisko and Mona, traced an important conversation between Victor and Moktar. The two were heard discussing a particular operation that needed to be executed the very next day. Thus, it became Adam's primary task to find out what this operation was all about.

A still from AKA (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Adam located Moktar and his cousin Assan and held the two at gunpoint. He asked them to disclose all the information about the crucial operation.

To his utter surprise, he found out that the discussed operation was simply a medical procedure that was supposed to be done on Moktar's daughter. The girl had suffered severe injuries in the attack at a hotel, and the operation was successfully conducted on her.

When Moktar was held at gunpoint by Adam, he asked for a last wish. The wish was to say a final goodbye to his daughter. The special ops team then ambushed them and Moktar was swiftly killed. Adam helped his cousin escape the place with Moktar's young daughter.

Where did Helene and Jonathan end up at the end?

A still from AKA (Image Via IMDb)

At the end of the movie, Victor's daughter Helene was arrested, while the authorities took Jonathan away. Victor went on to kill his wife Natalya for betraying him, following which, the special ops killed Victor.

Helene was soon let go by the authorities. After being released, she started looking for information about Jonathan's location. When she couldn't learn anything from the authorities, she went on to contact Adam.

While she waited for Adam on the bus, a special ops agent planned to end her life. However, Adam arrived at the spot at the right time, along with Jonathan. With Adam's help, the two siblings were finally reunited. When the special ops agent tried to kill Helene, Adam took over and killed the agent instead.

At the very end of the film, Adam, Jonathan, and Helene ended up quietly continuing the bus journey. The movie ended with Adam deciding to go against the authorities as he questioned their morality.

AKA is currently streaming on Netflix.

