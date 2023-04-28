Sweet Tooth season 2 ending explained: Did Gus survive?

The fantasy drama series Sweet Tooth returned exclusively to Netflix with season 2 on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Jim Mickle acted as the developer of the series. The highly awaited second season of the popular post-apocalyptic show continued the saga of Gus, the fan-favorite deer boy. and his quest to find his mother Birdie.

The official brief synopsis for Sweet Tooth season 2, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Captured and imprisoned by the Last Men, a very special deer boy named Gus takes action to help his newfound hybrid friends escape before it's too late."

The promising cast list for season 2 of Sweet Tooth included Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, and Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh. It also has Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Naledi Murray as Wendy.

Ever since the second season of the show was released on Netflix, audiences have been eagerly waiting to see how Sweet Tooth season 2 ends. They are especially intrigued after season 1 ended on a stirring note with Gus getting abducted by the sinister General Abbot and the Last Men.

The ending of Netflix's Sweet Tooth season 2 was full of gripping and emotionally heavy events

In Sweet Tooth season 2, Gus and his team of other hybrid children were abducted by General Abbott and the Last Men. They were kept in captivity so that Dr. Singh could experiment on them.

Dr. Singh was experimenting with hybrid children's immunity to the virus known as "the sick," which killed almost ninety-eight percent of the world's population. He hoped to be able to find a cure for the virus to treat his wife Rani.

After learning about the torturous experiment, Gus and the hybrid children's gang made a risky escape plan. Simultaneously, Jeppard, aka Big Man, and Aimee also recruited went on a mission to rescue the kids, with the help of other individuals.

Towards the end of season 2, Gus, Aimee, Jeppard, and the rest of the gang were seen breaking out of the zoo. Jeppard then drove them to Yellowstone National Park to Gus's old cabin. However, evil General Abbott found out where they were located and made deadly plans to bring the hybrid kids back for the experiment.

A still from Sweet Tooth season 2 (Image Via Netflix)

General Abbot went on to attack the Yellowstone cabin, where Gus was hiding, along with Big Man and Aimee. However, the gang refused to back down without battling it out first with Abbot and the Last Men's Army. Together, they devised an effective plan to take down the bad men.

In the battle, Abbot was defeated. Aimee first injected him with H5G9. Thereafter, Gus went on to summon a bison stampede that trampled the evil general. Though Gus and the gang thought that Abbott was dead, in a shocking turn of events he survived the trampling and got up only to fire a crossbow to Gus' chest. Right after firing the arrow, Abbot collapsed.

However, at the end of the second season, it was revealed that Gus survived the fatal wound from the arrow and was still alive. Although he was quite weak from his wound.

Who died at the end?

A still from Sweet Tooth season 2 (Image Via Netflix)

At the very end of Sweet Tooth season 2, the hybrid children were seen hosting a funeral ceremony. It was disclosed to the audience that it was Aimee who had succumbed to death. After running away from the zoo, Aimee realized that she had caught "the sick" virus and would not live for long, and soon passed away.

After waking up, Gus told Becky and Big Man that they needed to look for his mother Birdie, who was a geneticist at Fort Smith Labs. She had been researching the origins of the purple flowers in Alaska, which were connected to the virus. So Gus, Wendy, Becky, and Big Man were seen starting their long journey to find Birdie in Alaska at the end.

Sweet Tooth season two is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

