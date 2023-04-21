Chokehold is a brand new and highly suspenseful Turkish mystery thriller movie that made its arrival on Friday, April 21, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Originally titled Boga Boga, the movie was written by Hakan Gunday, while Onur Saylak served as the director of the movie. The Turkish movie revolves around a married couple trying to escape a scandal from their past and move on with their lives in a new town on the Aegean coast.

The official synopsis for Chokehold, given by the streaming platform, reads as follows:

"Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them."

The lead cast list for the new thriller movie on Netflix included Kivanç Tatlitug as Yalin and Funda Eryigit as Beyza. Other cast members of the movie entailed Gürgen Öz, Kerem Arslanoglu, Onur Akgülgil, Müge Bayramoglu, Nadi Güler, Hayat Van Eck, Görkem Kenanoglu, Ulas Tuzak, Baki Kurtulus and a few others.

Ever since the movie's debut on Netflix, it has already started to get a lot of attention from the audience. Viewers love the movie due to its mysterious and arresting storyline, gripping acting by the lead cast, and astounding ending.

Netflix's new Turkish thriller movie Chokehold had a hard-hitting ending

Chokehold depicted the chilling story of a highly corrupt and evil businessman named Yalin who would go to any extent to hide his crimes and stay out of prison. At the very beginning of the movie, Yalin was seen leaving Istanbul, along with his wife Beyza, and shifting to a village named Assos, where he used to live as a child. He relocated after the fallout of his Ponzi scheme in Istanbul.

Even after relocating to Assos, Yalin remained his selfish and sinister self. Villagers despised him as he also scammed them for their hard-earned money. Later, he went on to kill two villagers after they attacked him for scamming them of their money. He hid their bodies in the woods. As his crimes became hard to hide, he decided to leave the village and go somewhere else. Thus, he asked his wife Beyza to pack her things after telling her about his plan to escape Assos.

However, Beyza refused to follow his order. She did not want to leave the village. She thought that after everything that happened in Istanbul, her husband would become a changed man and would not go down the same dark path. However, she was wrong as Yalin was far from changed. He had even become a murderer. Things soon escalated when Yalin showed Beyza a suitcase full of a million euros, which was his share of the scammed money in Istanbul.

Beyza couldn't believe her eyes. She was furious at him and wanted to take the money to the DA. As she prepared to take the money out, Yalin hit her with a hammer on the back of her head in a fit of rage. Beyza died and Yalin was proud of what he had done.

What did Yalin do with all the large amount of money he earned by scamming innocent people?

A still from Chokehold (Image Via IMDb)

After killing his wife, Yalin decided to stop running away from the person he truly was. He accepted his evil nature and took the decision to stay in the village. What he did next was something even more astonishing and unthinkable. He bought the silence of the villagers and the police with his money. He gave away one million euros to the villagers and the police, making them his obedient followers.

In the end, Yalin remained unscratched even after committing so many heinous crimes. After receiving the money, the police even stopped looking into the murder cases. He showed how, with the power of his money, he could do whatever he wanted.

Chokehold ended with Yalin waiting for the news of his Ponzi scheme to dial down so that he could start organizing new schemes to extort money from more innocent people.

Don't forget to watch Chokehold, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes