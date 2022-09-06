"It was all a scam": Seeking Sister Wife fans are not surprised that Roberta broke up with Garrick and Danielle

Tonight on Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick and Danielle revealed that Roberta had broken up with them over a text. Danielle cried a lot after reading the message and said she just cared about Garrick's money and never loved or treated her like a sister.

The text said that Roberta felt excluded from the recent trip and was upset that things between them and other potential sister wives went beyond dinner and drinks. She said it was not acceptable in her culture, and her head was aching due to the same. The couple had to take Danielle's clothes out of the sister's shared room. They felt she had hurt them, their family, and their kids.

They were shocked as to why she did not tell them about her decision, but Garrick later explained the real reason in front of their family. He said that she had asked for $9800, and she broke up with them as soon as the transaction was cleared.

The couple had previously sent Roberta thousands of dollars monthly. While some family members were upset with the couple, others were angry at Roberta. Danielle's brother said he was 70-80% sure that Roberta would not return. The couple finally started to see red flags after their relationship was over.

Previously, Danielle and Garrick had gotten a divorce so that Garrick could legally marry Roberta when she came to the United States.

Seeking Sister Wives fans were not surprised that Roberta did not return and said it was evident she had just used the couple for their money.

deja⁷ @dejarauhl it was all a scam istg, like roberta been bothering me this whole time. she knew EXACTLY what she was doing #seekingsisterwife it was all a scam istg, like roberta been bothering me this whole time. she knew EXACTLY what she was doing #seekingsisterwife

Princess Knight Denise @PrincessKnightD @rj1975 Yes! I knew Garrick was sending Roberta money. I'm willing to bet Garrick sent Roberta money that even Dannielle didn't know about. I think Roberta racked up! #SeekingSisterWife @rj1975 Yes! I knew Garrick was sending Roberta money. I'm willing to bet Garrick sent Roberta money that even Dannielle didn't know about. I think Roberta racked up! #SeekingSisterWife

Me @IamSteph81 I forgot Garrick and Danielle got a divorce for Roberta. This makes it even more funnier. #seekingsisterwife I forgot Garrick and Danielle got a divorce for Roberta. This makes it even more funnier. #seekingsisterwife https://t.co/15OOWz2X4H

Angie @Angie03637961 Garrick and Danielle sent tens of thousands of dollars to Roberta and Dan. asks was she just using us for money? #seekingsisterwife Garrick and Danielle sent tens of thousands of dollars to Roberta and Dan. asks was she just using us for money? #seekingsisterwife https://t.co/rpDsW6Kgt9

Izzy Blowticious @NobodyBeatsIzzy I'm gagging over the stupidity of Dannielle and Garrick! We ALL saw Roberta's scam game. #seekingsisterwife I'm gagging over the stupidity of Dannielle and Garrick! We ALL saw Roberta's scam game. #seekingsisterwife

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 I told y'all Roberta had done this before. Money cleared and she's done. #seekingsisterwife I told y'all Roberta had done this before. Money cleared and she's done. #seekingsisterwife

Sabres 7th (Wo)Man @SabresCutie Roberta was a scammer all along. I wish bad things on her and her family. #seekingsisterwife Roberta was a scammer all along. I wish bad things on her and her family. #seekingsisterwife

Juli Mango @AnjuliSmith A large sum of money a. Lmaooooo Roberta pulled the biggest scam ever #seekingsisterwife A large sum of money a. Lmaooooo Roberta pulled the biggest scam ever #seekingsisterwife

Aly Kavan @AlysonKavan Wow Garrick and Danielle were supporting Roberta MONTHLY with money that is INSANEEEEE like that legit screams scam from day one #seekingsisterwife Wow Garrick and Danielle were supporting Roberta MONTHLY with money that is INSANEEEEE like that legit screams scam from day one #seekingsisterwife

♐️👑Party of One 🎉♐️ @GlamSquad09 Roberta was GOOOOOD! She strung Danielle and Garrick along for a LOOOOONG ass time! She was getting that money every month and then scammed them out of a $9800.00 parting gift! Whew, Chile! #seekingsisterwife Roberta was GOOOOOD! She strung Danielle and Garrick along for a LOOOOONG ass time! She was getting that money every month and then scammed them out of a $9800.00 parting gift! Whew, Chile! #seekingsisterwife

What happened on Seeking Sister Wife tonight?

Tonight on Seeking Sister Wife, April, Jennifer, and Nick had a polygamous wedding ceremony with their new sister wife, Danielle. At the altar, instead of 1 bride, there were three. Nick's son was very excited to have a new stepmom in his life.

The ladies were dressed in similar clothes but in different styles to showcase their uniqueness in the ceremony.

The episode description reads,

"After their trip to Brazil to visit sister wife-to-be Roberta, the Merrifields eagerly prepare for her arrival; the Davises hope everything goes according to plan as they put together a commitment ceremony to celebrate their union with Danielle."

April revealed that many of her family relatives did not attend her wedding, and they have not spoken to her since entering the polygamous world. Danielle said she had never experienced love before in her life, and Nick said that it was like his dream was coming true.

The couple is currently looking for a partner for Danielle to marry and enter into their relationship with Nick. Danielle and Garrick are currently seeking another sister wife in Mexico.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 has not yet been confirmed by TLC, but the fans cannot get enough of the drama.

