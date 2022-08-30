"Marcus is greedy": Fans condemn the Seeking Sister Wife star after getting Tayrn and India's blessing to date more women

TLC's Seeking Sister Wife returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, which was undoubtedly entertaining. This week, Marcus revealed that things seemed like things wouldn't work out and asked India and Tayrn for their approval to date more women. After seeing Tayrn and India give Marcus their blessing, they took to social media to slam Marcus.

A_Mil_on_loc✨🌊⚓️🐚 @LuvLoxdDwn I think the 2 wives are a better dynamic for him and the ladies. Blessing my ass @TLC Marcus is greedyI think the 2 wives are a better dynamic for him and the ladies. Blessing my ass #SeekingSisterWife @TLC Marcus is greedy 😒 I think the 2 wives are a better dynamic for him and the ladies. Blessing my ass #SeekingSisterWife https://t.co/5KskibIPoi

Episode 13 of Seeking Sister Wife, titled No Kiss Friends, showcased Marcus, Tayrn, and India sitting by a bonfire when he broke the news. Talking about how he felt with Janae and Bina, Marcus said,

"Though I'm attracted to them. I like them both. In a lot of conversations, they're my go-to and some I'm their go-to. But I just don't have that feeling I'm feeling about either one of them. I'm not about to jump into nothing with Bina and Janae. That's how I feel about it."

Over the past few weeks, viewers have witnessed Marcus religiously try to get Bina or Janae to join his family. Sadly for him, things don't seem to be working out. Janae still seemed skeptical of entering into a polyamorous relationship. Meanwhile, Bina had reasons of her own.

Back again this week, Marcus decided it was time to move on. While Tayrn didn't need much convincing, the Seeking Sister Wife star had to convince India, who wasn't in favor of inculcating a new member.

TLC Network @TLC After saying yes to the Davis' proposal, is Danielle having second thoughts about her decision? Find out on #SeekingSisterWife , starting NOW! After saying yes to the Davis' proposal, is Danielle having second thoughts about her decision? Find out on #SeekingSisterWife, starting NOW! https://t.co/lhhUFwVNxG

During his confessional, Marcus shared that he shared a strong friendship with Janae and Bina. He added that even if things didn't turn out well for them, he'd at least have a good set of friends. Apart from that, Marcus told Tayrn and India,

"I also want you to know, I also want the freedom to continue to look. I want your blessing I guess."

Marcus then turned to India and told her that he and Tayrn needed her blessing so that they could continue to live freely. India responded,

"I mean you have my blessing to continue looking. We started this process to look."

During her confessional, Tayrn shared that she is confident that they will find the right woman to add to the family. She added that a third wife could only enhance what they already have.

Shortly after the conversation, Marcus turned to India and told her they had a wedding to plan. She was shocked. Although Marcus was engaged to India, they were never married. So now the Seeking Sister Wife star shared that the couple was going to get "hitched" and that she should start preparing for the ceremony.

TLC Network @TLC "Friends don't kiss." 🫢 Things turn sour at dinner when Roberta finds out that Garrick kissed Lea on their date. #SeekingSisterWife "Friends don't kiss." 🫢 Things turn sour at dinner when Roberta finds out that Garrick kissed Lea on their date. #SeekingSisterWife https://t.co/ckJJDxCEej

India was shocked, yet it was a happy surprise for her since she had been waiting for this for a long time.

Fans slam Marcus for wanting two more wives in Seeking Sister Wife

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Marcus for wanting to continue to date. Some also added that he was greedy to keep searching for more women. A few fans also added that they didn't like him because he couldn't take no for an answer.

Kit @iluvObiWan #seekingsisterwife Does Marcus actually play husband to his currently wives or just use them as therapists to talk through his dating life as he seeks more therapists to add - to talk through his dating life Does Marcus actually play husband to his currently wives or just use them as therapists to talk through his dating life as he seeks more therapists to add - to talk through his dating life 😂😂😂#seekingsisterwife https://t.co/w2dhBOGXpa

Andrea MacPherson @macpherson_a It is *very* telling that Marcus’ first question is always about when he can bang new women #SeekingSisterWife It is *very* telling that Marcus’ first question is always about when he can bang new women #SeekingSisterWife

Loretta Robinson @Loretta19791937

#seekingsisterwife #TLC On top of Marcus's 2 wives, seeing the other 2 ladies, he just got permission to bang even more chicks. SMDH That Epps family crazy! On top of Marcus's 2 wives, seeing the other 2 ladies, he just got permission to bang even more chicks. SMDH That Epps family crazy!😳😒#seekingsisterwife #TLC

Geraldine @CountessGPS on Marcus saying he isn’t feeling Janae or Bina. Those ladies rejected him BSon Marcus saying he isn’t feeling Janae or Bina. Those ladies rejected him #SeekingSisterWife BS 🚨 on Marcus saying he isn’t feeling Janae or Bina. Those ladies rejected him #SeekingSisterWife

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Nick and Marcus seem like they're just obsessed with sex. They don't really want to take care of a big family. That's why nick doesn't even work. He needs to save his energy to bang them all #seekingsisterwife Nick and Marcus seem like they're just obsessed with sex. They don't really want to take care of a big family. That's why nick doesn't even work. He needs to save his energy to bang them all #seekingsisterwife

Dawn marie @lovemeri_



#seekingsisterwife I don’t like Marcus. He one of them mfs that don’t know what “ NO “ means, he just pressures women into doing what he wants . I don’t like Marcus. He one of them mfs that don’t know what “ NO “ means, he just pressures women into doing what he wants . 😒#seekingsisterwife

HorrorQueen @buffybathory I have an unnatural dislike for this Marcus dude he has the audacity of a chihuahua screaming at a pitbull is all im saying #seekingsisterwife Taryn down for whatever he wants to do but India aint with most the shit lol I have an unnatural dislike for this Marcus dude he has the audacity of a chihuahua screaming at a pitbull is all im saying #seekingsisterwife Taryn down for whatever he wants to do but India aint with most the shit lol

Seeking Sister Wife airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

