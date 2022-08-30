What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 13 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more about TLC’s show

The new episode of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will air on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+. The synopsis of the upcoming episode on Seeking Sister Wife, titled No Kiss Friends, reads:

"The Merrifields have a problem when Roberta learns the truth about Garrick and Lea; the Epps talk pros and cons of Bina and Janae; the Foleys discuss asking April to move in; the Jones kids meet Arielle; Danielle defends her devotion to the Davises."

In the upcoming episode, Roberta is furious to learn about Garrick and Lea's secret relationship. Let's find out more in the coming paras.

All about Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 13

In the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Roberta expresses her dissatisfaction with Garrick and Lea's secret relationship.

Roberta knew about Lea when Garrick informed her of his intention to seek a third potential sister wife. Lea even had a video call with Roberta, but she could tell Roberta wasn't pleased with her presence. To Roberta's relief, Lea decides she does not want to be a part of the Merrifield family and their polygamous lifestyle.

The family is now waiting for Roberta to visit them in the US. Although Roberta has stated that she will stay with them and become a part of their lifestyle, the Merrifields are still concerned about her decision to return to Brazil.

Despite the fact that Roberta's K-1 visa has been approved, Danielle and Garrick travel to Brazil to persuade her. The Merrifields are concerned because Roberta's visa will expire in a few days if she does not relocate soon.

Dannille said on Seeking Sister Wife:

“Our immigration lawyers made it very clear that she can’t wait ’til the last minute because travel and flights are limited. So she only has a short period of time to get here.”

Meanwhile, Roberta is concerned about her mother and her inability to accept Garrick's decision to spend time with another woman other than her. In the confessional, she said:

"I am very excited. But, on the other hand, I have to say goodbye for a long time. So my heart is very hurt."

Danielle is taken aback by the revelation, as Roberta had previously stated that she was fine with Garrick seeking a third sister wife.

Meanwhile, the Foleys are thinking about continuing their relationship with April after getting to know her better. They want her to live with them as their sister's wife and start a new life.

Will Roberta move to the US to be with Merrifield's? The all-new episode of Seeking Sister Wife will air on August 29, 2022, Monday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal