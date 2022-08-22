What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 12 air? Release date, plot and more about TLC’s show

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Episode 12, will air at 10 pm ET on August 22, 2022. In the upcoming show, viewers will finally see The Merrifields relieved as their sister-wife Roberta finally makes it to the US to be with them.

Roberta earlier had visa issues, causing her arrival in the US to be delayed, much to the family's displeasure. They were also worried that her mother would not allow Roberta to travel to the US alone to be in a polygamous relationship. Now things seem to be turning positive for the family.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of Seeking Sister Wife, titled An Emotional Rollercoaster, reads:

“The Merrifields book Bert’s ticket to the U.S.; Marcus’ wives fume when he fails to come home from his date with Janae; the Foleys’ son meets April and is shocked to learn her age; the Davises propose to Danielle, but she may not be ready.”

All about Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 12

In the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wife, The Merrifields get a step closer to welcoming their sister-wife Roberta to their family and new home. Roberta might finally make it to the States after a lot of hurdles.

Even though the family is looking forward to Roberta's arrival, Dannielle might be worried about the aftermath of her arrival.

In one of the previous episodes of Seeking Sister Wife, while having a conversation with Garrick about whether he would be "ok" with Roberta "having kids in Brazil," Danielle was left in shock by Garrick's response, who said:

“I would’t like that but would I rather us start having kids.”

Danielle then questions his real motif since if he would have kids in another country, he would not be around for his family and kids in the US. This will ultimately split the family, which Danielle is nervous about.

She then asked him to devise a plan on how he would manage things since it's not just about Roberta but all of them, and the whole situation will be hard on his sons too.

Garrick's response that he will have to consult Roberta, too, leaves her emotional. In the confessional, she said:

“That’s terrifying to hear him say that. That really, in my heart I was like what! To have children in another country and then you have a family here, are you giving up your life with us like to stay there.”

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Marcus' wives are also annoyed with him for not coming home from his date with Janae, a girl he met when he was separated from Taryn.

Marcus informed his wives that he was going on a date with Janae, who is unaware of his polygamous relationship or that he was a married man. India was unhappy with Marcus seeing another woman, especially "the one that got away."

India had initially told Marcus that their situation is perfect for living in harmony since the third sister-wife could change their relationship dynamic. She even warned him that she would move down the street if he brought a third sister-wife into the house.

Despite the ultimatum, Marcus went on a date with Janae and failed to return home before 3 am when asked by her and Taryn, leaving both the ladies annoyed.

Tune in on TLC on Monday to watch the all-new episode of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4.

