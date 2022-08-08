What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 10 air on TLC? Pregnancy news, release date and more

Episode 10 of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, which will air at 10 PM (ET) on TLC on Monday, will surely excite fans as one family is expecting their first child. The description of the upcoming episode, titiled So Many Things Could Go Wrong, reads:

“The Merrifields visit Brazil to figure out Roberta's delay in coming to the US. The Davises expand their family unexpectedly. The Foleys strengthen their bond with April. Sidan contemplates the next steps with Arielle. Janae questions the Epps' lifestyle.”

In the new episode, Jennifer reveals that she is expecting her first child with Nick. The couple could not be happier as they will be welcoming their baby girl into a loving and caring family of theirs.

All about episode 10 of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4

The new episode of Seeking Sister Wife will bring joy to viewers as The Davises gear up to welcome a baby to their home. On Monday's episode of the reality show, the 24-years-old Jennifer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child, a girl, with Nick and April.

The excited dad-to-be also confirmed that "Jennifer's expecting. We got a bun in the oven here." This will be the “first biological child” for Nick, who hopes to be “someone [Jennnifer] can be proud of and someone that will guide her in the best way possible.”

Even April is happy to be a “mom to a little baby again” and is excited to be a part of their journey as she feels “it's just like me having a baby right now too." Raising a baby girl in such a relationship does not bother Jennifer, as she “wouldn't want it any other way.”

Jennifer never imagined herself “as a mother, or wanting kids or having kids or anything like that.” But due to the love she “developed for Nick” after being a sister wife, Jennifer is sure “this is the love I want to have a baby with.”

In the new episode, the excited new parents-to-be go shopping for their new baby with their potential new sister wife, Danielle.

After a few pregnancy tests, Jennifer and Nick informed Danielle about the pregnancy "as soon as we could because it's going to be a huge step." As per People, Jennifer said in the confessional:

"Just so [Danielle] knows she's solid and that we want her to fully experience this and feel just as a mother, just as a part of this as April and myself.”

Even Danielle is just as excited as the others and believes that “there's going to be so much love and support for one child.” Being able to share the experience with them is something "special" for Danielle.

The Foleys work on their bond with April on Seeking Sister Wife

In the upcoming episode of Seeking Sister Wife, the Foleys go on a date in a winery with April to further strengthen their connections.

Steven and April's relationship is “going really well” as two of them have a “certain kind of chemistry that is working out really well.” Even though their relationship is at an early stage but they believe “there is something more there.”

Evidently, all three have a gala time at the wine tasting as they seem to have bonded really well with each other, just as Steven hoped for.

Watch Seeking Sister Wife on TLC on Monday to hear the good news about the Davises family.

