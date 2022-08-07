My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 cast list: Who stars in the TLC show?

The new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life is all set to air on August 9 at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC. Season 10 will continue showcasing the ups and downs of Whitney Way Thore’s personal and professional life.

The cast of the My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 comprises of Whiteney Way Thore’s family members and friends. In the new season, viewers will see Whitney and her family going through some tough times as they deal with a family crisis. The synopsis of the upcoming season of of My Big Fat Fabulous Life reads:

“The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time. Elsewhere, things get tricky for Whitney when she mixes her professional and personal life by hiring her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, to help with her online fitness videos.”

Cast list of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

In season 10, Whitney’s ex-boyfriend Lennie Alehat will also be back to film her online fitness videos, leaving her friends worried but Whitney assures that her relationship with her ex is strictly professional.

The main cast of the show are:

1) Whitney Way Thore

Reality star Whitney Way Thore used to teach English in Korea before returning to the U.S. and landing a job as a producer on a radio station. However, she is well-known for her Fat Girl Dancing video, which garnered millions of views. Her dance video went viral in 2014 when it was shown on Jared and Katie in the Morning show.

Whitney banked on her rising popularity and took the opportunity to spread body positivity. She then starred in a reality documentary show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which chronicled her professional and personal life journey. As per Reality Titbit, Whitney Thore’s net worth is an estimated $4 million. She even started No Body Shame movement and runs her own fitness business, No BS Active, alongside her friend Jessica Powell.

2) Barbara "Babs" Thore

Barbara “Babs” Thore is Whitney and Hunter’s mother who often appears on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The very open and progressive Babs is well known for her snarky comments on the show.

Babs, 76, has been married to her husband Glenn, Whitney’s father, for over 44 years. Before Glenn, Babs was married to someone else. In one of the previous episodes, it was revealed that Babs married her 22-years-old boyfriend when she was 17. However, their marriage lasted for only four years before ending in a divorce.

3) Glenn Thore

Father to Whitney and Hunter, Glenn has worked in the printing industry for over 35 years. Glenn has worked as the general manager and vice president of PBM Graphics, a general commercial printer in Greensboro, for more than 19 years, as per his LinkedIn profile. He then joined the Millennium Print Group in Morrisville as Corporate Manufacturing Manager, according to Life & Style.

Before getting married to Babs, Glenn was also engaged to someone else. However, their engagement lasted for only a few hours.

Other cast members of the show are:

Hunter Thore – brother

Tal Fish – friend

Heather Sykes – friend

Tune in on Tuesday to watch season 10 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on TLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far