Seeking Sister Wife Season 4: Are Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield still together?

Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle Merrifield has confirmed that she and Garrick Merrifield are still together.

Returning couple Dannielle and Garrick joined the show in Season 3 last year. After a monogamous marriage of 10 years, Garrick felt that God was religiously guiding him to follow and live a plural marriage lifestyle and thus began their search for a potential sister wife.

The couple, who share two sons, decided to get a divorce in order for him to move forward with his relationship with potential sister wife, Brazilian native Roberta, despite concerns raised by Dannielle's parents.

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife is set to premiere on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 pm ET on TLC. The hit series was renewed by the television network for a fourth season, owing to the successful run of its past three installments, and will see a mix of former and new cast members who will bring the good old drama to the show.

Story continues below ad

The official synopsis reads:

"The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives."

Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle updates on her relationship with Garrick Merrifield

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of Seeking Sister Wife, Dannielle dished on her relationship with ex-husband Garrick Merrifield in a series of Q&A on her Instagram stories. She revealed that although the former couple are still going strong, details about potential sister wife Roberta could not be divulged.

Story continues below ad

The star said:

“So right now unfortunately I still can’t tell details about Roberta and all of that, but at least you know for now that Garrick and I are still together.”

In Seeking Sister Wife Season 3, Dannielle reluctantly agreed to divorce Garrick so that he could marry sister wife Roberta, who lived in Brazil and would need a visa to enter the United States.

Although Dannielle confessed that she had no issues sharing Garrick with Roberta as her ex-husband's relationship progressed with the Brazilian native during meet-ups in Mexico, she couldn't take it very well.

Dannielle also replied to a follower on Instagram to confirm that she is still with Garrick. To a follower who asked if she was "still with this guy?" she replied "Guilty." She also promised that she was happy in response to another person’s comment on the post promoting the new season of Seeking Sister Wife.

Story continues below ad

The star revealed that those who will tune into the show “will see tears for sure...emotional on every level.”

The new season of Seeking Sister Wife will see them incorporating Roberta into their family from afar alongside their potential new relationship with yet another partner back home in Colorado named Lea. When the new sister wife asked if the Brazilian native would be on board with this arrangement and if they had to slow down, Dannielle said:

Story continues below ad

"We need Bert to be 100 percent on board."

Roberta, however, isn't happy with the polygamy. She tells Garrick he's allowed "no kisses" as far as she's concerned. The stress does not sit well with Dannielle, who confesses to the Brazilian native that she's "second-guessed" their decision to bring her into the relationship and that it has been very hard to trust the latter.

Along with the Merrifields, former cast members Sidian and Tosha Jones will also continue their journey. The new cast members who will make their debut include Nick, April and Jennifer Davis; Steve and Brenda Foley; and Marcus, Taryn and India Epps. Viewers can watch the show on TLC if they have access to the cable network. The show, along with its previous seasons, can also be streamed on Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far