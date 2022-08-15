What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 11 air on TLC? Merrifields worry about Roberta's mother and more

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 11 is set to air on August 15, 2022 at 10 pm ET and will feature new challenges for the Merrifields as they await the arrival of their sister-wife Roberta. The latter had visa issues in the past, which caused her arrival in the US to be delayed, much to the displeasure of the family.

To add to the series of issues, the family is now also worried if Roberta’s mother would allow her to travel to a new state all alone to be in a polygamous relationship. The family is even more worried because their former sister wife, Lea Newton, called it quits just a few weeks after being with the family.

About Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 11 ahead of the upcoming episode

The next episode, titled Brazil or Bust, will air on Monday and will feature even more drama within the families. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads,

“The Merrifields worry that Roberta's mum may not approve of her coming to the US. Marcus finds out if his wives convinced Janae or scared her away. The Davises' demands stun their realtor. Sidian must decide whether to propose or risk losing Arielle.”

After moving into the new house, the Merrifields are eager to welcome Roberta into a new place and into their lives so that they can stay together. However, life has not been easy for them.

In one of the previous episodes of Seeking Sister Wife, it was revealed that Roberta was facing visa issues due to which she was unable to visit the US to be with her new family. Despite the language problem, the Merrifields did their best to help resolve the issue via phone calls.

The family is now facing a new issue in Seeking Sister Wife . They are now worried about whether Roberta’s mom will allow her to visit the States or not. If Roberta does not get permission from her mom, the Merriffields will be left heartbroken as their potential sister wife, Lea, is no longer part of their family after she decided to part ways with them.

Meanwhile, things are looking good for the Davises as they are expecting a baby soon. Jennifer is expecting her first child, a girl, with Nick. The family is now going house hunting to accommodate their growing family.

In the preview clip, the Davises view a house with a realtor but leave him surprised by revealing that they are looking for a large bedroom with enough space to fit in their "custom 12-foot bed." April says:

“The Master bedroom we need to have really big and the reason why is we are goona have a big bed that is going to accommodate all of us so its gonna be like a 12 foot wide bed.”

April's revelation stuns the realtor and leaves him speechless as he says:

"I never had a client ask for a 12 foot wide bed. I get a lot of women who ask for walk in closet as big as the house and get the men who want their own man cave but I never had them say, ‘hey we want a 12 foot wide bed so that we can all sleep together.’”

After hearing the request, the realtor jokingly suggests to the family that they combine masterbeds instead, before saying that he does have a few more houses to show that may fulfill their requirement of having a large master bedroom.

In the confessional, Jennifer agrees that the house was not “large enough” to fit their growing family.

Tune in on Monday to watch the next episode of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 on TLC.

Edited by Babylona Bora