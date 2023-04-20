Netflix's upcoming Turkish thriller movie, Chokehold, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 21, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The movie centers around a couple who're trying to evade a scandal and move to a new town in the Aegean coast due to the same.

However, they soon realize that the locals in the town are planning to get rid of them, turning their lives into an absolute nightmare. The movie stars Kivanç Tatlitug and Funda Eryigit in the lead roles, along with many others playing crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Onur Saylak, with the script penned by Hakan Gunday.

Netflix's Chokehold trailer focus on a couple trying to evade a scandal

Netflix released the official trailer for Chokehold on April 14, 2023, which offers a glimpse the various pivotal events set to unfold in the new film. The trailer opens with a haunting line that wonderfully sets the tone of the film:

''You said it was all behind us since we were here.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict a number of thrilling moments from the film without giving away too many key details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a dark and mysterious tone that fans of road/thriller movies would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out an official description for the movie on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them.''

Based on the trailer and official synopsis, fans can expect a highly intense and dramatic thriller that explores the mysterious lives of a couple who're trying to evade their past, which continues to haunt them in many ways.

More details about Chokehold's cast

Chokehold stars noted actor Kivanç Tatlitug in one of the lead roles. Not many other details pertaining to his character are known at this point, but based on the trailer and synopsis, he seems to be playing the husband. Tatlitug looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly capturing his character's various shades with astonishing nuance and ease, whilst also painting him with an air of mystery. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

Apart from Chokehold, Tatlitug has appeared in The Festival of Troubadours, Aile, Yakamoz S-245, and Money Trap, to name a few. Starring alongside him in another key role is Funda Eryigit, who portrays the role of the wife. She looks equally impressive in the trailer and her sizzling onscreen chemistry with Tatlitug further elevates the film to a different level altogether.

Funda Eryigit perfectly embodies her character's paranoia, tension, and confusion with remarkable ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Her other notable acting credits include Son Yaz, 9,75 Santimetrekare, and The Protector, among many more. Other key cast members include actors like Gürgen Öz, Hayat Van Eck, Kerem Arslanoglu, and many more.

Catch Chokehold on Netflix on Friday, April 21, 2023.

