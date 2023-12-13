7 mind-bending A Murder At The End Of The World theories that will keep you guessing

A Murder at the End of the World is already proving to be a huge success for FX, where it premiered on November 14, 2023. Since then the show has managed to captivate fans from across the world with its offbeat narrative about a Gen Z detective (played by Emma Corrin) stuck in a murder investigation at a reclusive billionaire's remote paradise.

The show's expansive storyline has led to many twists and a very layered universe, which has seen many theories spiral over the past seven episodes. Although many of these are purely just theories, many have spawned because it is a show by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who are renowned for their usage of tech, commentary on sci-fi, and often surreal storylines that all fall into place.

Ahead of the show's conclusion on December 19, 2023, when all of the following theories may or may not prove to be true, here are seven exciting things that fans believe to be true.

A Murder at the End of the World: 7 fan-theories that just might work out

1) Zoomer is an AI robot

This may not be the first time fans have heard about this. Since his appearance, Zoomer (Kellan Tetlow) has been a fascinating character. Not only is he extremely smart for his age, but fans have noticed several things about the young character like Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) stopping Ziba from feeding Zoomer.

Zoomer being an AI robot could very well be a real thing in the show after all the things that indicate the same.

2) A Murder At The End Of The World is a sequel to OA

Expand Tweet

This one may be a hard buy, but fans of OA, who were disappointed with Netflix's sudden cancelation may find peace in thinking that A Murder At The End Of The World is a sequel to the other Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij show.

The location and character beat, combined with the overall feel of the new series, seem to indicate that this could very well be OA's thematic sequel.

3) The apocalypse is close during the time frame of the show

Expand Tweet

While many things are eery throughout A Murder At The End Of The World, a particular scene talking about a superstorm in the fourth episode may be more than it seems. This theory can also be linked to the show's name.

This theory suggests that the billionaire has accumulated the smartest and most resourceful people in this apocalypse to help build a civilization when the world ends.

4) A Murder At The End Of The World is a prequel to Silo

The apocalypse theory also led some fans to imagine that A Murder at the End of the World may be a prequel to Silo, which depicts the events after this huge apocalypse. Some Silo-like helmets depicted in the series help solidify the case for this theory.

5) Darby could be in a state of suspended animation

Expand Tweet

A relatively far-fetched theory claims that Darby may be in a state of suspended animation throughout the present timeline after getting shot earlier. The entire present scenario, according to this theory, is going on for Darby alone and her body is fighting to keep her alive throughout this tenure. This also explains some minor discrepancies in her present timeline.

6) The entire present timeline is a simulation

While this would make the critically acclaimed show quite predictable, mainly because of the trope's frequent usage, this theory claims that the show's events do not take place in Iceland but in a computer simulation, where the brains of all the characters are connected.

This theory can also be linked to the apocalypse theory as it would explain that the billionaire was trying to get the worthy brains on the cloud before the world ended.

7) A Murder at the End of the World is a time loop

Expand Tweet

Another narrative structure, that has become very common in recent years, suggests that the events of the show take place inside a time loop and solving the murder may be the only way to break free of the cycle.

Only the final episode of A Murder at the End of the World will be able to answer these questions when it airs on December 19, 2023, on FX.