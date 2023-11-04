A Murder At the End of the World episodes 1 and 2 release date and time

Originally titled Retreat, A Murder At the End of the World is finally approaching its release, and fans who have been following Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s work are eagerly anticipating its arrival. The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, with the first two episodes titled Chapter 1: Homme Fatale and Chapter 2: Silver Doe, with the run time yet to be disclosed.

Co-creators Marling and Batmanglij will be providing the scripts for the initial episode. However, in the second installment, they will be joined by Melanie Marnich, who garnered a lot of praise writing for “Come, Ye Saints” of HBO’s Big Love, which earned her a Writers Guild of America Award.

Episode 2 will also be co-written by Rebecca Roanhorse, an award-winning novelist known for Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience and Trail of Lightning.

A Murder At the End of the World episodes 1 and 2: Everything we know so far

Release dates for selective timezones and where to watch:

A Murder At the End of the World episodes 1 and 2 will be released together on Hulu at 12:00 am ET. Since the FX show will be streamed exclusively on Hulu, the series will be available to watch only for fans in the US, Japan, and Puerto Rico.

Below are the release dates and timings for A Murder At the End of the World episodes 1 and 2 alongside corresponding timezones:

Central Time: Tuesday, November 13, at 11 pm

Eastern Time: Tuesday, November 14, at 12 am

Mountain Time: Tuesday, November 13, at 10 am

Pacific Daylight Time: Tuesday, November 13, at 9 pm

Alaska Standard Time: Tuesday, November 13, at 8 pm

Hawaii Standard Time: Tuesday, November 13, at 7 pm

Atlantic Time: Tuesday, November 14, at 1 am

Japan Standard Time: Tuesday, November 14. 2 pm

The series will eventually be made available for psychological thriller enthusiasts worldwide on the pertinent streaming platforms available in their countries and regions. While there is high anticipation for the show to be released in various languages and subtitles and dubbing, FX has yet to make any official confirmations regarding this aspect.

About A Murder At the End of the World:

Following their recent success with The OA, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s A Murder At the End of the World is yet another addition to the classic whodunit subgenre that follows Emma Corrin’s Darby Hart, an amateur detective. The story sees Darby receiving a mysterious invitation from a reclusive billionaire to an exquisite remote location, joined by a select group of eight other guests.

However, what began as an idyllic getaway quickly turned into their worst nightmare after they discovered one of the guests dead. Faced with an unanticipated challenge, Darby finds herself stuck in a web of deceit and conflicting motives among the other members who were invited.

Using her innate skillset, Darby has to piece together the complex puzzle and find the killer before they harm anyone else. With time ticking away, Darby’s mission intensifies as she must navigate herself through a labyrinth of secrets and discover the actual reason why she and the others were brought together, besides unmasking the killer.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Murder At the End of the World as 2023 continues.