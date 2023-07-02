A Murder at the End of the World: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details explored

The upcoming limited series A Murder at the End of the World is all set to premiere on Thursday, August 29. The series is a mystery series created and directed by the talented duo Brit Marling and Zal Batmanlij, who are recognized for their previous works like Sound of My Voice, The East, and the popular Netflix original series, The OA.

Prepare to be immersed in a tale of mystery and suspense as the story revolves around a unique detective named Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth with remarkable tech-savvy skills. Darby, along with eight other guests, is invited to a secluded and breathtaking retreat organized by a reclusive billionaire.

However, what was meant to be a peaceful getaway takes a sinister turn when one of the guests is found dead. Determined to uncover the truth, Darby embarks on a mission to prove it was murder, all while facing a web of conflicting interests and racing against time to prevent another life from being taken.

A Murder at the End of the World sees actors Harris Dickinson and Brit Marling joining the cast

Cast and chareacters

The cast lineup for A Murder at the End of the World is impressive, which is led by the talented Emma Corrin as the detective extraordinaire, Darby Hart. Joining her is the accomplished Clive Owen as the enigmatic billionaire, along with the rising star Harris Dickinson, and the creative minds behind the series, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, in unspecified roles.

Harris Dickinson, who has been making a mark in the entertainment industry with his roles in The King's Man, Where the Crawdads Sing, and the Best Picture-nominated film Triangle of Sadness, is set to showcase his talents once again.

Moreover, there's the multi-talented Brit Marling, who is known for her breakthrough indie film Another Earth and her appearances in various projects she's collaborated on with Zal Batmanglij, as well as other works like Arbitrage and The Keeping Room.

But the intriguing cast doesn't end there; A Murder at the End of the World boasts an ensemble of stellar actors, including Alice Braga from The Suicide Squad, Joan Chen from Tigertail, Raúl Esparza from Candy, Jermaine Fowler from The Blackening, Ryan J. Haddad from The Politician, Pegah Ferydoni from Almania, and many others.

With A Murder at the End of the World being a limited series, viewers can expect a total of seven gripping episodes. The premiere will make the first two episodes available, giving us an enticing taste of what's to come. Afterward, fans can indulge in the suspenseful storyline with a new episode releasing every week, keeping them on the edge of their seats.

A Murder at the End of the World teaser trailer details

As viewers eagerly anticipate the premiere, a teaser has been released to show the intense atmosphere that A Murder at the End of the World promises. The teaser introduces us to various characters, each displaying their unique reactions to the central mystery. Accompanied by foreboding music, the teaser sets the stage for the suspenseful and captivating storytelling that lies ahead.

It's worth noting that A Murder at the End of the World was previously known as "Retreat" but underwent a title change to pay homage to classic titles in the mystery genre.

