Triangle of Sadness: What role did Charlbi Dean Kriek play in the Oscar-nominated movie?

Ruben Östlund's critically acclaimed Oscar-nominated film, Triangle of Sadness, stars the late actress Charlbi Dean Kriek as Yaya, a model and a noted influencer who's dating a young man named Carl in the film. The actress has received critical acclaim for her performance in the movie.

Charlbi Dean Kriek was a prominent South African model and actress who appeared in several films and shows over the years. The actress tragically passed away on August 29, 2022, at the age of 32.

Charlbi Dean Kriek's role in Triangle of Sadness, career, cause of death, and more details explored

Charlbi Dean Kriek's role as Yaya in Triangle of Sadness received high praise from critics. In the film's first segment, Yaya is seen going out on a date with her boyfriend Carl, and the two get into an intense argument about who'd pay the bill.

Carl tells Yaya that she expects him to pay the bill every time despite the fact that she earns more than him, following which the two engage in a debate on gender roles in society and money, among other things. Yaya and Carl later go on a cruise, and their journey turns into a nightmare after a storm.

Yaya is one of the main characters in the film and her performance received positive reviews from critics and viewers. Apart from Triangle of Sadness, Charlbi Dean Kriek has starred in numerous other films and shows like An Interview With God, Don't Sleep, Black Lightning, and Spud 2: The Madness Continues, to name a few.

Charlbi Dean Kriek passed away on August 29, 2022, due to bacterial sepsis, caused by Capnocytophaga. According to People, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner mentioned that the bacterial sespsis ''was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen)'' because of ''remote blunt trauma to her torso.'' At the time of her death, the cause of the same was not revealed.

What is Triangle of Sadness about? Plot, cast, and more details

Triangle of Sadness tells the stories of various characters who're on a luxurious cruise. Their journey turns into a nightmare following a devastating storm which leaves the passengers stranded in the middle of nowhere, struggling for survival.

Here's a brief description of the dark comedy film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''In Ruben Östlund's wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson)."

It further reveals:

"What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.''

The film stars Charlbi Dean Kriek, Woody Harrelson, and Harris Dickinson, among many others, in key roles. Many critics praised the film's depiction of bold and estoeric themes, distinctive visual tone, and stellar performances by the actors, among numerous other things.

Director Ruben Östlund's credits include The Square, Force Majeure, and Play, to name a few. Östlund's latest movie has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2023.

