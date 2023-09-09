A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu: Everything we know so far

Hulu is preparing to unveil its captivating new mystery-thriller, A Murder at the End of the World, this November. Emma Corrin, celebrated for their stunning portrayal in The Crown, is slated to lead audiences on a suspenseful journey through this complex narrative filled with intrigue, secrets, and technological marvels.

The central plot orbits around a Gen Z tech maven, who encounters an enigmatic death on a retreat. With the clock ticking, Darby must marshal her unparalleled hacking and detective skills to decipher the mystery before another life is claimed.

However, this riveting tale's journey to our screens has not been without hurdles. Initially scheduled for an August premiere, unforeseen delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike has pushed the debut to its current November slot. Even in the face of challenges, the anticipation around the series has only intensified, promising a thrilling experience for viewers.

The premise and release details of A Murder at the End of the World

Expand Tweet

The story revolves around a Gen Z tech prodigy, Darby Hart, played by Emma Corrin. Invited to an isolated retreat, Darby soon discovers that it's not all relaxation and leisure.

When one guest is found dead under mysterious circumstances, she must utilize her unmatched hacking prowess and sharp detective senses to unravel the dark truths before another tragedy strikes.

Expand Tweet

The series will debut on Hulu on November 14, 2023. Although initially planned for an August 29 release, the show encountered unexpected delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which postponed its premiere. This strike also posed promotion challenges, given the constraints on actors and writers from participating in any publicity activities.

While the audience eagerly awaits a comprehensive trailer, FX Networks has tantalized fans with a brief teaser that hints at the drama and intrigue surrounding the ensemble cast of characters.

The project was previously named Retreat, a title that might not encapsulate the essence of the story as effectively as its current moniker. The series now promises to establish its distinctiveness amidst Hulu's rich repertoire of mystery thrillers, like Only Murders in the Building and Mare of Easttown.

The stellar cast for A Murder at the End of the World

Emma Corrin, celebrated for portraying Princess Diana in The Crown, takes the spotlight in this series. Corrin's recent achievements include roles in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and they are soon to be seen in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Deadpool 3.

Expand Tweet

Accompanying Corrin is a lineup of outstanding talents: Harris Dickinson of Triangle of Sadness; Clive Owen, known for his role as President Bill Clinton in American Crime Story Season 3; and Alice Braga from The Suicide Squad.

The ensemble also boasts the likes of Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, and even the show's co-creator, Brit Marling, among others.

The creative minds behind A Murder at the End of the World

Expand Tweet

The renowned pair, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. are the brains behind this promising series. Their previous acclaimed work includes the Netflix drama series, The OA.

In A Murder at the End of the World, they continue their collaborative streak, working alongside executive producers such as Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. The scripts for the seven-episode series were penned by Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse, with FX Productions overseeing the entire production.

A Murder at the End of the World seems poised to be an enthralling addition to Hulu's quality content. Given the compelling storyline, stellar cast, and brilliant minds steering the ship, this series promises an immersive viewing experience come November.