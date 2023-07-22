Deadpool 3: Expected villain characters Emma Corrin could play in the upcoming sequel film

In Deadpool 3, the long-awaited addition to the comic film franchise, the skilled Emma Corrin, acclaimed for their roles in The Crown and Pennyworth, has been cast in an undisclosed villainous role. This revelation has stirred the fandom, igniting speculation and anticipation for the upcoming sequel.

The film was confirmed by Ryan Reynolds on Twitter last year, and it stirred up the internet by announcing the return of Hugh Jackman in his iconic role as Wolverine. Every fresh piece of news about the movie whets our anticipation even more.

So, let's dive into our predictions about the villainous character Emma Corrin might bring to life, combining our best-educated guesses with some wild hopeful speculation. Deadpool 3 is slated to hit screens on May 3, 2024.

Lady Deathstrike, Danger, and 3 other characters Emma Corrin could play in Deadpool 3

1) Lady Deadpool

Lady Deadpool represents an intriguing potential role for Emma Corrin. Although we don't have a female Ryan Reynolds, introducing Lady Deadpool would provide a unique opportunity if the upcoming Deadpool 3 ventures into multiverse territory.

Like the primary Deadpool character, Lady Deadpool is an antihero who often finds herself at odds with others. The true challenge for Corrin would be to embody a character that is formidable and teems with a witty, dry sense of humor. Can Corrin deliver the comic timing necessary for such a character? Only time will tell.

2) Itsy Bitsy

Itsy Bitsy is a character whose horrifying transformation could serve as a showcase for Emma Corrin's acting prowess in Deadpool 3.

Itsy Bitsy begins as a disillusioned woman who seeks solace in narcotics but undergoes a shocking metamorphosis after becoming a test subject for Patient Zero. With her body now housing a fusion of Deadpool and Spider-Man's DNA, she emerges as the iconic human/spider hybrid.

Itsy Bitsy's tumultuous relationship with Deadpool and Spider-Man offers a plot full of conflict and drama. The character's unconventional crime-fighting methods often cross moral boundaries, even threatening Spider-Man's fundamental principle of non-lethal justice.

3) Lady Deathstrike

Another intriguing possibility for Emma Corrin's character is Lady Deathstrike, who threatens Deadpool and Wolverine. Cinema-goers may recognize Lady Deathstrike from her previous appearance in X2: X-Men United, where Kelly Hu played the character.

Lady Deathstrike shares a grim connection with Wolverine, as her skeleton is also laced with adamantium, resulting from her father's sinister experiments.

Should Corrin step into the shoes of Lady Deathstrike in Deadpool 3, they will have a trove of rich backstories and character conflicts to draw from, primarily revolving around the character's long-standing rivalry and disdain for Wolverine and Deadpool.

4) Death

Perhaps the most unconventional character for Emma Corrin to embody would be the very personification of Death. The idea of a human actor playing this metaphysical entity might seem a stretch, but considering the intricate bond between Deadpool and Death, it isn't entirely outlandish.

While Death almost made it to the Avengers: Endgame script, legal issues around acquiring Fox-owned characters prevented it. Now that the Infinity Saga has concluded, it could be the perfect time to introduce Death, given her profound influence on Thanos and Deadpool.

5) Danger

In Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool Update’ video you can spot him reading Wolverine v.7 #21 which features Wolverine & Deadpool teaming up against the villain. Danger is rumored to be the main villain of DEADPOOL 3.In Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool Update’ video you can spot him reading Wolverine v.7 #21 which features Wolverine & Deadpool teaming up against the villain. pic.twitter.com/NiX6xAu7W2 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/NiX6xAu7W2" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/NiX6xAu7W2

Danger, the sentient born from the X-Mansion's Danger Room software, could be Emma Corrin's most unexpected yet exciting role in Deadpool 3. This character originated from a software upgrade using Shi'ar technology, which unexpectedly gave birth to a new life form.

Despite her initially restrained existence, she eventually reveals herself physically to confront the X-Men. Even though this seems like a far-fetched possibility for Corrin's role, rumors about Patrick Stewart being asked to stand by for a potential return, as Professor X suggests that this theory should not be dismissed lightly.

Danger's unique origin and the conflict surrounding her existence could provide Corrin with an unorthodox yet intriguing character to portray in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

These are our picks for who we think Emma Corrin might be playing in Deadpool 3, but who do you think they could be bringing to the big screen?