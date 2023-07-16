How is Wolverine still alive in Deadpool 3? Explained

Ryan Reynolds' surprise announcement about Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3 stirred up a whirlwind of excitement among fans worldwide. Yet, it also brought forth a compelling question - how is Wolverine still alive in Deadpool 3, especially after his supposed end in Logan?

The answer to this intriguing conundrum lies in the concept of time travel and the existence of alternate timelines in the Marvel Universe.

Logan captures the iconic X-Men's death, a seemingly fixed event. However, Deadpool 3 is set to introduce a younger Logan, before his old age and ailment, owing to time manipulation and the unfolding storyline.

The game-changing acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company ushered in a plethora of opportunities and potential crossovers. But how does this relate to Wolverine's comeback in Deadpool 3?

Logan and Deadpool 3: Separate timelines, synchronized stories, and a different Wolverine

Two timelines, one Marvel Universe: Logan and Deadpool unite (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

Deadpool 2 concluded with Deadpool 'cleaning up' the timelines. Given the unconventional friendship between Logan and Deadpool, fans have been eagerly anticipating this collaboration.

In 2022, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool himself, took to social media to reveal the thrilling news: Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Logan. This announcement sparked questions about Wolverine's survival in Deadpool 3, leading to two main theories.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Hugh Jackman provided an answer to the timeline puzzle. The movie Logan is set in 2029, a grim time for mutants, while Deadpool 3 events occur before this.

Even if these movies exist in separate timelines, Jackman sheds light on their synchronization.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Wolverine and Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.

He agreed to return as Logan due to a unique approach to the character's portrayal and an exciting dynamic with Deadpool. His comeback is enabled by the Marvel universe's time-travel device, allowing them to alter timelines without affecting Logan's events.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines. Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

What's in store for the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3

Get ready for mayhem: Deadpool returns with explosive fun in Deadpool 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

In September 2022, Reynolds' tweet stirred anticipation among fans, setting the stage for the awaited Deadpool 3. This film marks Deadpool's official entrance into the MCU, promising viewers a captivating on-screen duo that will undoubtedly be a cinematic delight.

With its release scheduled for May 3, 2024, and under the masterful direction of Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 pledges fidelity to the events of Logan, where the narrative of Wolverine's demise is left unaltered.

Deadpool 3 also marks a significant milestone for Hugh Jackman, his tenth portrayal of the indomitable Wolverine since his memorable debut in the X-Men franchise.

There was a general assumption that Logan would be Jackman's final bow as the iconic X-Men character, but, defying expectations, he returns once more to this beloved role, adding another intriguing layer to his character's journey.

Despite the prevailing writers' strikes in Hollywood, Deadpool 3 production has impressively commenced.

Alongside the dynamic Deadpool-Wolverine duo, the movie will welcome back fan favorites such as Colossus, Vanessa, Dopinder, and Blind Al, ensuring a reunion that's set to captivate audiences.

The buzz around Deadpool 3 intensifies as rumors swirl about potential cameos from renowned actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. The palpable anticipation continues to build toward the film's release when all questions are finally answered.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH Patrick Stewart and Ian Mckellen are both in Deadpool 3.

Mark your calendars for May 3, 2024, when the magic of Deadpool 3 unfolds on the big screen.