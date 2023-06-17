Hugh Jackman reveals his latest Wolverine look 

In a recent social media reveal, Hugh Jackman unveiled a fresh snapshot of his new Wolverine-inspired beard as he gears up for his anticipated reprisal in Deadpool 3.

Jackman's distinguished facial hair has been a topic of fervor among fans every time it appears in photos following the grand Deadpool 3 revelation. This has led to broad speculation suggesting that Jackman's Wolverine may portray an older version of the famed mutant, although likely not a carbon copy of his character from Logan.

Despite the ongoing writers' strike posing challenges across the industry, production for the eagerly awaited third installment of the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise has commenced.

Recently, Hugh Jackman, famed for embodying Wolverine, posted a captivating tweet expressing his excitement for the upcoming reprisal of his iconic role. The picture places Jackman's meticulously groomed facial hair front and center as if to underscore the actor's readiness to step back into the shoes of the beloved mutant.

Accompanying this visually striking reveal is a potent caption that reads "LFG!" a popular online acronym for Let's F***king Go!

Fans widely interpret this intriguing choice of words as a definitive nod to Deadpool 3, whose production has recently commenced in the United Kingdom. This has further sparked excitement among the fanbase, which is already on tenterhooks for the actor's return.

An interesting observation is that Jackman had showcased a similar beard style earlier in June, which was slightly shorter then. This subtle transformation has fans further speculating about the character evolution that awaits them in Deadpool 3.

A more weathered Wolverine for Deadpool 3?

When speculation began about Hugh Jackman's reprise of Wolverine, many enthusiasts hoped his character would hark back to the early X-Men days. However, the emerging signs strongly imply a different narrative trajectory.

Rather than reliving past glories, it seems that Jackman's iconic character in Deadpool 3 will mirror a more mature, battle-hardened Wolverine akin to the Logan interpretation. The refreshed Wolverine is expected to emerge from an unexplored timeline, introducing fans to a unique facet of the beloved mutant.

This Wolverine, with his rugged and seasoned appearance, promises to embark on a challenging journey filled with personal struggles, especially as he finds his life entangled with the unpredictable Wade Wilson, popularly known as Deadpool.

Amid all these exciting developments, one burning question persists: Will Hugh Jackman's hearty Wolverine beard be accessorized with an accurate representation of the superhero's suit from the comics? Fans are eagerly anticipating Wolverine's wardrobe's reveal, hoping it lives up to the comic book legend.

As announced, Deadpool 3 is set for a theatrical release on May 3, 2024.

