Tom Holland excites fans with hints of a Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds showdown

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, has recently been fanning the flames of anticipation for the upcoming face-off between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. The epic clash, expected to highlight Marvel's first X-Men-centered property, adds a new depth to the 'Multiverse Saga' by exploring alternate universes more intricately than previous MCU productions.

This novel approach to the 'multiverse' concept has given rise to an exciting possibility: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine's return for his MCU debut. Here, he will co-star in the highly-anticipated sequel with Ryan Reynolds reprising his infamous role as Deadpool.

The initial announcement of this news in September 2022 stirred considerable excitement among fans. However, the enthusiasm is not restricted to the fanbase alone, as MCU's very own Tom Holland has added to the anticipation.

Tom Holland's enthusiastic nod to Deadpool vs. Wolverine showdown

An excited Tom Holland shares his anticipation for the Deadpool vs. Wolverine showdown in MCU's forthcoming Deadpool 3 (Image via The Times)

During a recent conversation with Forbes, Tom Holland expressed his excitement about the impending battle between Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Being an admirer of both stars, Holland took the opportunity to praise George Cottle Jr., the stunt coordinator and second unit director working on Deadpool 3. The renowned coordinator had previously worked on Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland enthusiastically stated:

"I'm a huge fan of both of those guys. I'm certain the film is going to be extraordinary. With George Cottle (Jr.) on board as their stunt coordinator and second unit director, they couldn't have asked for a better collaborator. I'm absolutely thrilled for the film. I send them my best wishes and I'm eager to see those two in action."

How epic will the Deadpool vs. Wolverine battle be?

Deadpool vs Wolverine: An anticipated epic face-off in the Marvel universe – A battle that could reshape the MCU (Image via Ryan Reynolds' Youtube)

The significance of the Wolverine-Deadpool relationship to the plot of this third MCU sequel isn't lost on Holland, with Wolverine's role anticipated to be almost as prominent as Deadpool's.

Hugh Jackman has voiced his excitement about the opportunity to delve into the unique dynamics of their comic-book rivalry. This will be his second time sharing the screen with Ryan Reynolds in these roles. He revealed:

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait.'"

He further hinted at the intensity of their rivalry, teasing that Wolverine will probably want to "punch Deadpool in the head" multiple times throughout the movie, thereby driving the narrative from the opening scene to the credits.

Although most of the specific plot details remain under wraps, it is clear from Tom Holland's comments that the interplay between this mutant duo will play a central role as they make their indelible mark on the MCU.

Deadpool 3 is currently in production and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

