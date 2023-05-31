Trouble looms for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 as Writer's Strike hinders production

Due to a recent update, Ryan Reynolds' highly anticipated sequel, Deadpool 3, may be facing trouble in its production. The ongoing Writers' Strike, causing disruptions throughout the entertainment industry, has emerged as a potential obstacle for this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project.

The strike's impact has been felt across numerous productions, resulting in shutdowns and delays even before filming could begin. Marvel Studios' Blade is among the notable examples.

Despite these challenges, some projects have managed to navigate the restrictions on writers and proceed with relative stability. Prominent examples include Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: 4.

Deadpool 3 faces hurdles as Ryan Reynolds' improvisation is restricted amid writer's strike

Deadpool 3's production faces obstacles as Ryan Reynolds' improvisation is restricted amidst the ongoing writer's strike (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool 3 recently commenced production in the United Kingdom, but a concerning report has emerged regarding the film's development during the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) Strike.

Ryan Reynolds, known for his comedic talents and improvisational skills in portraying the iconic anti-hero, is now restricted from improvising due to his credited role as a writer and WGA membership.

Although Reynolds serves as a producer for the film, the WGA rules only allow "casual minor adjustments in dialogue or narration made prior to or during the period of principal photography" for producers. In support of the strike, the WGA has urged producers to avoid engaging in activities resembling those of a writer.

Interestingly, it is worth noting that Ryan Reynolds' original portrayal of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine emerged from the 2007 Writer's Strike, where the actor was responsible for writing his lines due to a lack of script direction.

Now, Ryan Reynolds must comply with the expectations set by the WGA or face potential expulsion from the Guild. The absence of improvisation, one of Reynolds' strengths, poses a potential issue for the upcoming sequel of Deadpool.

This situation raises concerns about the film's production. Marvel Studios is likely aware that filming the entire movie during the ongoing Writer's Strike is improbable. As a result, the studio may prioritize capturing footage that requires minimal adjustments, such as action-packed sequences or smaller connective scenes.

Reshoots are common in the MCU, and Deadpool 3 will also likely undergo them. However, the additional filming may be more extensive than usual in this case. Furthermore, there is a possibility that the third installment of the Deadpool franchise could be put on hold until the conclusion of the Writer's Strike, joining Blade and Thunderbolts on the list of affected projects.

One can only hope that the Writer's Guild of America achieves its desired outcomes expeditiously, allowing the industry to return to normalcy. Fans eagerly await the release of Deadpool 3, scheduled to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

