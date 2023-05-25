Hugh Jackman teases fans with new Wolverine look for MCU debut

The anticipation surrounding Hugh Jackman's transformation into Wolverine for Deadpool 3 has reached a fever pitch with the unveiling of his new beard style. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing writers' strike, production for Ryan Reynolds' much-awaited third installment has commenced, a fact solidified by Stefan Capicic, the talented actor who brought Colossus to life, confirming the exciting news on his Instagram.

As the cameras start rolling, fans are on the brink of witnessing the iconic Wolverine gracing the silver screen again. While official glimpses of Jackman reprising his beloved role are yet to be unveiled, the actor has generously treated his followers to a series of images depicting his rigorous physical preparations, fueling the excitement surrounding his return to the costume.

Hugh Jackman reveals a rugged new look for Wolverine in a tantalizing Instagram post, fueling speculation about his appearance in Deadpool 3 (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

In a recent Instagram story, Hugh Jackman gave fans a tantalizing glimpse of his appearance as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The snapshot showcases a notable change in his facial hair, with a beard that maintains some grey coloring but is visibly shorter than his iconic portrayal in Logan.

A side-by-side comparison image unmistakably highlights the contrast between the two looks. Interestingly, the current styling bears a closer resemblance to Jackman's earlier renditions of the beloved mutant. This revelation has left fans wondering about the nature of the Wolverine they can expect to see in the highly anticipated film.

While the character will undoubtedly retain certain elements of the older, more rugged appearance seen in James Mangold's critically acclaimed Logan, it won't be a mere replica. It was previously confirmed that the Deadpool and Wolverine team-up would not directly intersect with the events of Logan, although some narrative overlap may still be on the table.

What's intriguing is that the recently updated beard differs from the facial hair Jackman showcased in May, which closely mirrored Wolverine's appearance in Logan. However, considering the strong possibility of time travel and Multiverse escapades, it's plausible that Deadpool 3 will present a unique incarnation of Wolverine.

Regardless of the specifics surrounding Hugh Jackman's portrayal, the mere prospect of having him back for another exhilarating adventure has left fans overjoyed.

Deadpool 3 is slated to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024, and anticipation is reaching new heights for this highly awaited film.

