Deadpool 3 and Ryan Reynolds' improv - Marvel creator offers reassurance

Rob Liefeld, the mastermind behind Deadpool, recently provided a clarification about Ryan Reynolds' improvisational skills in the upcoming Marvel's Deadpool 3.

Reynolds' unscripted moments in the Deadpool movies have earned critical acclaim and fan approval. Adding substance, Paul Wernick, co-writer of Deadpool, shared with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2016 that the original screenplay was merely a single page stating "RYAN AD LIB." This attests to improvisation's inherent role in the franchise from its inception.

Nonetheless, the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) Strike introduced a potential roadblock for Reynolds' improv, as previous reports suggested that the actor was prohibited from ad-libbing.

Rob Liefeld talks about how Ryan Reynolds' mask in Deadpool 3 will help him improvise

Through a recent tweet, Rob Liefeld, the creator of the Deadpool comics, dismissed the concerns circulating regarding Reynolds' inability to ad-lib dialogue in the third installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series.

Liefeld highlighted an overlooked aspect - Reynolds' mask use during filming. This, he explained, presents a unique opportunity for Reynolds to "ad-lib like crazy" during post-production:

"I keep reading all this “Oh no, Ryan Reynolds can’t improvise on DP3 stuff…” you know that he’s wearing a mask and that in post-production he can ad lib like crazy. ADR is where really fun bits happen."

This concern was sparked by an original report by The Hollywood Reporter, which indicated that under the current strike rules set by the WGA, a "non-writer director or producer can make small adjustments to the script under the (a) through (h) clause, but a writer like Ryan Reynolds would not be permitted to."

Will Ryan Reynolds' improvisation resurface in Deadpool 3?

Liefeld's recent remarks suggest that Reynolds' ad-libbing might come back in Deadpool 3, albeit not during the filming. As of now, the upcoming movie has officially kicked off its production in the United Kingdom.

The comic's creator's idea of leveraging ADR (automated dialogue replacement/additional dialogue recording) offers an ingenious workaround to incorporate the actor's spontaneous lines into the film.

However, this ADR strategy presents a slight hitch. Although it serves Reynolds well, synchronizing with the reactions and performances of the other actors in the scene could pose a challenge.

Yet, the previous Deadpool films have demonstrated that Reynolds' knack for comedy, embodied by his character, can brilliantly carry a scene, ultimately hinging on the execution of individual scenes.

For instance, the production of Marvel's Deadpool 3 could record an array of scenes filled with action shots and ample coverage that would enable Reynolds' improv to flourish during ADR.

The goal is for Reynolds' spontaneous lines to make the final cut, helping Marvel's upcoming movie uphold the franchise's triumphant run.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to hit the silver screen on November 8, 2024.

