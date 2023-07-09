Release delays and uncertainty: Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 6 faces instability

In recent developments, the release strategy for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 6 has been muddled further with a frustrating update, courtesy of Simu Liu, the actor embodying the titular role of Shang-Chi.

Marvel's Multiverse Saga is battling through its mid-course with Phase 5, encountering persistent delays and hitches. Yet, the fan gaze is slowly shifting to Phase 6, where the narrative revolving around the character Kang is expected to meet its conclusion.

The current release schedule for Phase 6 only outlines three films, namely Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The final act of this saga is also anticipated to feature Shang-Chi 2, Armor Wars, among other entries.

Ambiguity in Marvel's Phase 6 strategy: Simu Liu's comments raise concerns

In a recent interaction on Instagram's Twitter rival, Threads, Simu Liu hinted at the unstable situation surrounding the sequel to Shang-Chi. The actor indicated that while Shang-Chi 2 was initially set to premiere after the upcoming Avengers movie, the release schedule keeps encountering delays, primarily due to reasons that are "beyond [his] control."

"Was told it would follow Avengers, but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control :( hope to have more concrete news to share soon."

This revelation sparks frustration and surprise, as fan speculation had suggested that Shang-Chi 2 would premiere before the fifth Avengers film.

Once upon a time, it was even speculated to debut between the Fantastic Four and The Kang Dynasty.

ScreenTime @screentime ’Shang Chi 2’ will release after ’Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ according to Simu Liu. ’Shang Chi 2’ will release after ’Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ according to Simu Liu. https://t.co/6TNlJO7y6I

This unstable trajectory, even from the viewpoint of a pivotal actor like Simu Liu, suggests that Marvel Studio's Phase 6 strategy remains ambiguous, perhaps hinting at more fluctuations on the horizon.

After the most recent delay, Fantastic Four was deferred to the Summer of 2025, while the next two Avengers movies witnessed a year-long postponement.

Furthermore, two unannounced films were extracted from the line-up, and three undisclosed movies are earmarked for a 2026 release.

Below is the current layout for the Phase 6 releases, commencing with Fantastic Four and culminating with Avengers: Secret Wars:

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025

Spider-Man 4 - June 27, 2025 (Rumored)

Untitled Marvel Movie - February 13, 2026

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026

Untitled Marvel Movie - July 24, 2026

Untitled Marvel Movie - November 6, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2026

Anticipating MCU's phase 6 releases

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take the reins for at least one episode of Disney+'s Wonder Man before immersing himself in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, slated for release on May 1, 2026.

Despite directing Avengers 5 and producing Disney+'s Wonder Man, Charles Murphy from Murphy's Multiverse confirms that Cretton is still firmly committed to directing the Shang-Chi sequel.

Given Marvel's keenness on retaining Cretton's directorial touch for Shang-Chi 2, placing the sequel after Avengers 5 is logical, as his commitments with other projects may preempt a solo venture in the interim.

That REDACTED Guy @REDACTEDSpider Post Covid box office (Marvel/DC)



MCU:



BW - $379.8 million

Shang Chi - $432.2 million

Eternals - $402.1 million

NWH - $1.916 billion

MoM - $955.8 million

TLAT - $760.9 million

WF - $859.2 million

AMATWQ - $476.1 million

GOTG3 - $835.7 million



Total - $7.023 billion Post Covid box office (Marvel/DC)MCU:BW - $379.8 million Shang Chi - $432.2 million Eternals - $402.1 million NWH - $1.916 billion MoM - $955.8 million TLAT - $760.9 million WF - $859.2 million AMATWQ - $476.1 million GOTG3 - $835.7 million Total - $7.023 billion https://t.co/axYehldans

Post Avengers 5, scheduled for May 2026, Marvel has reserved slots for unspecified projects in July and November of the same year. The November slot appears more viable for Shang-Chi 2, as the July slot may not provide sufficient time for Cretton after completing The Kang Dynasty.

However, with an ongoing writer's strike throwing spanners in the studios' plans and the Phase 6 slate still shuffling, even the studio may be uncertain about the release timeline for Shang-Chi 2.

As for the remaining slots, the Iron Man offshoot Armor Wars seems a plausible contender for one, with Eternals 2 potentially filling the other. Despite the near-certainty of these films being under development, the actual release sequence remains a mystery, likely even for the studio.

While the future of Phase 6 is still being sketched out, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently streaming on Disney+.

