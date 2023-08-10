Suicide Squad 3: Everything you need to know about the third installment

When it comes to the DC Universe, the Suicide Squad holds a special place in fans' hearts, so it's no surprise that the buzz about a possible Suicide Squad 3 has been echoing across fan forums and media. However, what do we know about this highly anticipated sequel?

Initially, David Ayer was at the helm of the 2016 Suicide Squad film. The movie marked the burgeoning phase of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) under a different Warner Bros. and DC Films leadership.

However, for the sequel, James Gunn, acclaimed for his direction and writing, took over from Ayer. This sequel, The Suicide Squad, released in August 2021, came alive in theaters and HBO Max, three years after Warner Bros. announced Gunn's attachment.

The beauty of the Suicide Squad narrative is its inherent fluidity. Its lineup from the comics frequently changes, mainly because characters often meet their demise. Such changes allow for refreshed storytelling, keeping things intriguing for fans.

What's the buzz on Suicide Squad 3?

Regrettably, official word on the third installment remains elusive. Despite being pivotal in DC's cinematic future, James Gunn hasn't confirmed Suicide Squad 3.

Furthermore, when a fan asked about Gunn's inclination towards another Suicide Squad movie on social media, his response, while not outright rejecting the idea, implied other commitments took precedence.

However, the DC Universe isn't devoid of the Suicide Squad's spirit. Gunn's announced upcoming DC slate, DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters encompasses projects involving the character Amanda Waller. This indicates a potential connection or lead-up to a new Suicide Squad narrative.

Where does that leave Suicide Squad 3?

TSSPMFan🦅 @VigiFangirl



That's it, that's the tweet The Suicide Squad is the best DCEU and one the BEST DC movies of all timeThat's it, that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/BdnRDPh6N8

As of now, Suicide Squad 3 remains unconfirmed. Warner Bros.'s approach to this potential sequel seems more measured than its initial ventures. Gunn has entertained the idea of a fresh Suicide Squad 3 roster, but his primary commitment is rejuvenating the DCU.

Additionally, no fixed release date is in sight for Suicide Squad 3. With Gunn's vision for DCU spanning up to 2025, featuring introductions of iconic characters like Batman and Superman, a third Suicide Squad installment, if greenlit, might only materialize post-2025.

Potential cast and plot

In the casting domain, no official word exists. Both prior movies showcased a carousel of DC villains, with icons like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn appearing consistently. However, with characters like Rick Flag (played by Joel Kinnaman) meeting their end in the last film, there's ample space for new entrants.

Story-wise, the demise of Rick Flag presents an opportunity. Historically, different Rick Flag iterations have spearheaded Task Force X in the Suicide Squad chronicles. However, with Flag's departure, Peacemaker, played by the globally recognizable John Cena, seems a likely candidate for leadership.

Gunn's vision for DC

James Gunn's influence on the DC Universe is undeniable. Yet, he's made it clear: his envisioned DC Universe doesn't feature Suicide Squad 3. In a recent chat with Michael Rosenbaum on Inside of You, Gunn emphasized his enthusiasm for TV projects, particularly spotlighting the Viola Davis-centric Waller series and continuing the Peacemaker saga.

Amidst this whirlwind of speculation, Gunn's immediate cinematic gaze is fixed on Superman: Legacy, an ambitious reboot and pivotal element in his DC slate. Starring David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, this movie promises a novel perspective on Superman's dual heritage, setting the stage for its release on July 11, 2025.

While a third Suicide Squad installment remains uncertain, the characters and their legacies are far from forgotten in the DC Universe. Whether through spin-offs, series, or potential new films, the spirit of the Suicide Squad endures.