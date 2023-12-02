A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 will be released this Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. Ending with a massive cliffhanger, the latest revelation has shaken the foundation of Darby’s trust as she eventually figures out that Bill is the real father of Zoomer, not Andy.

In light of this, she might lean towards connecting the dots, presuming Andy to be Bill’s Killer. However, the actual truth remains elusive, as Darby must first uncover the significant secret Bill stumbled upon prior to his death and understand Rohan’s involvement, which ultimately led to his death.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from A Murder at the End of the World.

A Murder at the End of the World release date and time for all regions

Sticking to its schedule, A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 will air on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Below are the release dates and times of the episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 4, 2023 9 pm Central Time Monday, December 4, 2023 11 pm Eastern time Tuesday, December 5, 2023 12 am Central European Time Tuesday, December 5, 2023 6 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, December 5, 2023 5 am Mountain time Monday, December 4, 2023 10 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, December 5, 2023 10:30 am Australian Time Monday, December 4, 2023 3:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, December 4, 2023 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, December 4, 2023 7 pm Atlantic Time Tuesday, December 5, 2023 1 am

Where to watch A Murder at the End of the World episode 5

A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 and beyond will be available exclusively on Hulu for viewers in the U.S. Fx on Hulu is a committed content hub holding an enormous catalog of shows and movies from FX Network on the platform. For viewers worldwide, where Hulu is unavailable, the latest episodes of the series will be available to stream on Disney+.

How many episodes are left in A Murder at the End of the World

With the release of A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 on December 5, the miniseries will be left with two episodes for season 1. As announced, the miniseries will be running for seven episodes from November 14 to December 19, 2023. Each episode will have a runtime of 56 to 71 minutes.

A Murder at the End of the World episode 4: A brief recap

All the guests were infuriated for being locked inside a room that they were not allowed to leave until Andy permitted. Given Darby’s detective skills, everyone wanted to know the possible reason behind Rohan’s death. To which she responded by revealing that someone hacked his pacemaker and intentionally killed him.

All of the guests were escorted back to their rooms and were asked to remain there until the situation got under control. Suddenly, Darby was approached by Sian, who wanted to help her unmask the serial killer. Given that Sian helped Andy build the hotel, she was aware of all the security systems and was familiar with every corner of the place.

Before heading out to the location where Rohan was signaling someone about Bill’s death, the duo stopped by the cold storage to inspect his body. Later, they donned unique suits that could withstand even a contaminated radioactive environment and headed out on the snowmobile to the location where Rohan was covertly communicating with some mysterious individual.

Regardless of their efforts, Darby and Sian found nothing significant, so they decided to head back to the hotel. Unfortunately, the snowmobile broke down, but luckily, they stumbled upon a functioning car. En route to the hotel, Sian revealed that the climate condition on Earth was getting worse each day, and billions of people would die.

Sian further explained that this could be the reason why Andy was building the self-sustainable place and draining his funds on the project. Suddenly, the car lost balance and resulted in an accident. While Darby fell unconscious, the episode showcased a flashback of her and Bill, where they just started working together on a case and developed a unique bond.

After regaining consciousness, Darby found herself and Sian at the hotel. As the latter’s helmet was jammed with a few minutes of oxygen supply left, she could have suffocated to death until Andy permitted Eva to perform an emergency tracheostomy. After a few hours, Darby woke up and found Zoomer in her room.

Darby was startled when she opened the curtains and discovered that Zoomer had an Autosomal Dominant Compelling Helioopthalmic Outburst syndrome, a rare photic sneeze reflex. This revelation painted a clear picture for her: Zoomer was the son of Bill and Lee.

What to expect in A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 (speculative)

A Murder at the End of the World episode 5 is titled “Chapter 5: The Crypt.” Given the title, it is expected that Darby will encounter something pivotal, potentially guiding her toward the answers she seeks. The episode will start off with Darby confronting Lee for the actual truth about Zoomer’s father, who is not Andy Ronson.

As the chances of inheriting Autosomal Dominant Compelling Helioopthalmic Outburst (ACHOO) syndrome from biological parents is 50%, Zoomer is definitely Bill’s child. Concealing this secret and maintaining Bill’s presence during the gathering suggests that Lee is likely hiding something and may be involved in the unfolding events, details of which might be revealed in A Murder at the End of the World episode 5.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Murder at the End of the World episode 5.