A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu’s FX content hub. The upcoming installment is titled “Survivors,” which will be directed by Zai Batmanglij, the co-creator of the series alongside Brit Marling. Melanie Marnich, who collaborated on the second episode’s screenplay, The Silver Doe, will once again join the creators for the third installment.

A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 hasn’t yet released any promotional teasers or preview stills glancing at the upcoming events of the series. However, given the events that transpired in the previous episode, episode 3 will likely take Darby a step closer to unraveling the mysterious death of her friend, Bill Farrah.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from A Murder at the End of the World episodes 1 & 2.

A Murder at the End of the World release date and time for all regions

As mentioned above, A Murder at the End of the World episode 3, sticking to its original schedule, will air this Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Below are the release date and time for the episode with the corresponding time zones:

Eastern Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 12 am

Central Time: Monday, November 14, at 11 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: Monday, November 14, at 9 pm

Mountain Time: Monday, November 14, at 10 am

Central European Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 6 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 3:30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 5 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 14, at 10:30 am

Alaska Standard Time: Monday, November 14, at 8 pm

Hawaii Standard Time: Monday, November 14, at 7 pm

Atlantic Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 1 am

Where to watch A Murder at the End of the World episode 3

Fans in the U.S. can watch A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 and all the latest installments of the series exclusively on Hulu. The streaming platform holds a partnership with FX Networks, having a dedicated content hub with 60+ new and classic shows. For viewers outside the U.S., the series has been made available by Disney+ only for selective countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and more.

How many episodes will be there in A Murder at the End of the World

As revealed during the show’s announcement, it was disclosed by the showrunners of A Murder at the End of the World that it will be running for seven episodes from November 14 to December 19, 2023. Each episode will have a runtime of 56 to 71 minutes.

A Murder at the End of the World episodes 1 & 2

After the successful launch of her book on true crime, The Silver Doe, Darby Hart got invited to a special gathering alongside eight other successful people by a rich billionaire, Andy Ronson. During the welcoming dinner, Darby surprisingly encountered Bill, her friend from her past who used to work with her in solving the mysteries behind the murders of people whose true identities were challenging to unravel.

In a flashback, Darby and Bill ventured on a quest to the hideout of a suspected serial killer from one of the cases, where they discover the remains of a victim buried underneath a make-believe staircase. They soon encounter the enigmatic serial killer who held them both at gunpoint. The acne concluded with a gunshot, leaving the outcome hanging in suspense.

Later, Darby tried to talk to Bill by knocking on his door, but he didn’t answer. However, soon, through his window, she witnessed him falling unconscious with blood all over him. After Andy discovered the death of Bill, he asked his head of security, Todd Andrews, to take Darby back to her room. Darby was given some pills to help her sleep through the night.

Another flashback showcased her past, involving her tagging along with her father to crime scenes where she used to help him out with examining the dead bodies. While encountering another Jane Doe case, she encountered Bill, a complete stranger with similar interests. After deciding to collaborate on the case, they successfully pieced together the puzzle.

After waking up, Darby discovered that Andy hesitated to let anyone go as it had been two long years for him to bring together such geniuses to one table. To uncover the mystery killer, Darby decided to conduct her own investigation.

After successfully hacking into the systems of the hotel where she and the others were staying, she got a glance at someone caught in the front door camera of Bill’s room who is highly suspected to be the very killer.

What to expect in A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 (speculative)

A Murder at the End of the World episode 3, titled “Survivors,” might likely see another person becoming the next victim of the masked killer. Since it would be challenging for Darby to trust anyone, she will be continuing her secret mission to catch the killer before they harm anyone else or make an escape.

A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 will put Darby’s detective skills to the test, where she will be using everything in her arsenal to seek the truth and let justice prevail.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Murder at the End of the World episode 3.