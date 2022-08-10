4 things to know about Faye Yager of FX documentary Children of the Underground

FX's upcoming documentary, Children of the Underground, focuses on the vigilante Faye Yager, who, over several years, built a massive network to protect children from sexual abuse. The documentary will delve deep into her life and explore how she managed to build the large controversial network, among various other things. The series will air on FX on Friday, August 12, 2022.

A brief synopsis of the show, according to FX Networks' official YouTube channel, reads:

''Children of the Underground tells the true story of charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not."

The synopsis further states that:

"When she helped the ex-wife and children of the wealthy banker who pioneered the ATM disappear, Yager finally met her match and a loud public reckoning was at hand.''

Ahead of its premiere, here are four things you need to know about Faye Yager and her activities.

FX's Children of the Underground: 4 crucial things to know about Faye Yager

1) Faye Yager's traumatic past

FX Networks @FXNetworks Vigilante Faye Yager built a vast underground network to help mothers and children escape abuse. But was there a darker side to her cause? A new original docuseries, FX's Children of the Underground premieres all five episodes on August 12. Stream on @hulu Vigilante Faye Yager built a vast underground network to help mothers and children escape abuse. But was there a darker side to her cause? A new original docuseries, FX's Children of the Underground premieres all five episodes on August 12. Stream on @hulu. https://t.co/mwyTL8ZMNt

Yager was married to a man named Roger Jones at the age of 17. The couple shared a daughter named Michelle, who was allegedly abused by Jones when she was only two years old. Yager reportedly witnessed the abuse, and although she sought legal help, her husband committed her to an asylum, saying his wife wasn't mentally stable. She eventually managed to get out of the hospital. The battle for her daughter's custody reportedly went on for years but she lost the case twice.

2) Rise to prominence in the 80s and early 90s

After reading a news report of a mother trying to protect her children from sexual abuse at the hands of her ex-husband, Yager decided to actively work for the cause. She reportedly built a large network to protect kids who were abused by their parents across the country throughout the 80s and early 90s. During that period, she became a sensation in the media, giving several interviews.

She reportedly claimed in 1992 that she'd helped around 2,000 families go into hiding. Yager allegedly helped kids and their mothers escape abusive men in the families by arranging fake IDs, giving them new identities and helping them relocate to different countries.

3) The Bipin Shah case

Michelle @MichelleFrench0

#fayeyager #childrenoftheunderground #darksecrets Children of the underground drops Aug 12 on @FX, @Hulu and @Disney + the following day. Help us shed light on the dark secrets that suppress children world wide. Children of the underground drops Aug 12 on @FX, @Hulu and @Disney+ the following day. Help us shed light on the dark secrets that suppress children world wide. #fayeyager #childrenoftheunderground #darksecrets https://t.co/9zrmeLlVWc

According to Time magazine, an entrepreneur named Bipin Shah sued Yager alleging that she'd helped his ex-wife, Ellen, go into hiding in another country along with their daughters. Shah maintained that he never abused his kids or his wife.

The case, which allegedly went on for a year, was withdrawn after his wife and kids reportedly came back to the United States. During the late 90s, Yager was involved in several court battles, with many parents accusing her of kidnapping their children and manipulating them. The FBI also reportedly investigated her activities for quite some time.

4) Life away from the limelight

Underwatch @underwatchEd #ChildrenoftheUnderground #parentalkidnapping #falseallegations Wanted: Parental Kidnapper Elizabeth Ann Stratton, alleged assistance by Billy Faye Yager of the Children of the Underground #FayeYager Wanted: Parental Kidnapper Elizabeth Ann Stratton, alleged assistance by Billy Faye Yager of the Children of the Underground #FayeYager #ChildrenoftheUnderground #parentalkidnapping #falseallegations https://t.co/kHhirMw9OA

Faye Yager now reportedly leads a life away from the limelight. After two failed marriages, Yager had married a doctor from Atlanta. The couple reportedly run a 14-room inn located at Brevard in North Carolina. Although it's not entirely clear whether she runs her underground network now, she had told Newsweek during an interaction in 2016 that she continued to help families and children with the help of her group.

Don't miss Children of the Underground on FX on Friday, August 12, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das